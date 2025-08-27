CBSE Sample Papers 2025-2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the Class 10 English Communicative Sample Question Papers for the academic session 2026 along with its official marking scheme on its academic portal. The students can now visit the academic portal and download the sample papers for the practice and revision purposes. These sample papers are curated to align with the revised school curriculum and examination structure for the academic session 2025-26, it will help students to prepare effectively for the CBSE Board Examinations.

These sample papers released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) not only provide insights into the board examination question paper format, but also serve as an authentic resource for students preparing for the CBSE Half-Yearly Examination, which will be conducted in September–October 2025.

The English Communicative question paper assesses the skills of the students in several sections such as reading comprehension, writing, grammar, and literature. This sample paper offers insights into question formats, internal choices, marks distribution according to each section, and answer presentation on the basis of the CBSE evaluation pattern.

The students are advised to follow the sample question paper structure so that they must have an idea of the actual question paper. Practicing these sample papers helps students to build their confidence and understanding of questions related to each and every section.

Important Instructions:

Students must read all the instructions that will be provided in each section:

1. This question paper will have a total of 12 questions. The students must note that it is compulsory to answer each and every question.

2. This question paper will contain three sections:

Section A: Reading Skills

Section B: Writing Skills

Section C: Grammar Section D: Literature.

3. Attempt all the questions based on the particular instructions given for each section. Write the correct question number and part thereof in your answer sheet.

4. Separate instructions will be provided with each question/part, wherever there is a requirement.

5. The students are advised to adhere to the prescribed word limit while answering the questions particularly.

