HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025 : The results for the supplementary examination 2025 for Class 10th will be soon announced by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on their official website. Those candidates who have appeared for Himachal Pradesh 10th compartment examination 2025 will be able to check their supplementary result by visiting the official website at hpbose.org .

The class 10th supplementary examination was conducted by the HPBOSE Board from July 22, 2025 to July 29, 2025 in the examination shift from 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM. The question papers and answer books were distributed 15 minutes before the commencement of the supplementary examination. The compartment examinations were conducted in pen and paper format.

The official website of the HPBOSE to stay updated with the latest information regarding result announcement and further admission procedures. The students must keep a close check on The supplementary examinations are held for those students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular board examination conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, giving them another opportunity to improve their marks.

The students must verify these crucial details that will be mentioned on the HPBOSE Class 10th Supplementary Examination Scorecard. The details will be as follows student's full name, roll number, class and stream (for Class 12 students), subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, result status (Pass/Fail), any additional remarks, if applicable.

HPBOSE 10 Supplementary Result 2025: Where to check?

Step 1: Students must visit the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org to check supplementary results.

Step 2: Students must visit the "Results" section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for the Class 10th or Class 12th supplementary result 2025.

Step 4: A new window will open on the screen where students have to enter their roll number in the designated field.

Step 5: Click "Search" or "Submit" to view your result and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the marksheet for future reference.

The supplementary result will also be made available to students on the DigiLocker and via SMS also. Students are advised to visit their respective schools to receive the original marksheet and certifications as the online marksheet is provisional in nature.