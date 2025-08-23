Top GK Questions & Answers For Students : Here we bring to you the list of the top 10 general knowledge questions with their answers as well as their explanations which cover important topics like world’s first AI-powered passenger corridor, new Governor of Nagaland, iPhone 17 production begin in India and more. These Current Affairs will help students to enhance their current knowledge of the ongoing events and programmes. In this detailed article we cover top 10 quizzes on relevant topics, curated for the students. Let’s find out and take a QUIZ!

Question 1: Name the city that became India’s first city to get portable solar panels installed between railway tracks.

A. Varanasi

B. Jaipur

C. Mumbai

Answer: A. Varanasi

Explanation: Varanasi became the first city of India to get portable solar panels. The system uses an unique installation technique to mount solar panels without disturbing train operations.

Question 2: Name the IIM which will be established with a ₹550 crore grant under the IIM Amendment Bill 2025.

A. IIM, Ranch

B. IIM, Nagpur

C. IIM, Guwahati

Answer: C. IIM, Guwahati

Explanation: On August 18, 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was introduced in the Lok Sabha. This Billprovides grants to establish an IIM in Guwahati, Assam.

Question 3: Do you know which institute collaborated with the Assam Rifles to promote drone technology for security purposes?

A. Manipur University

B. IIM, Manipur

C. IIM, Guwahati

Answer: B. IIM, Manipur

Explanation: Assam Rifles collaborated with the IIIT Manipur and signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote drone technology for defence and security purposes.

Question 4: Name the Indian city that launched the world’s first AI-powered passenger corridor?

A.Dubai

B. Kerala

C. Karnataka

Answer: A.Dubai

Explanation: Dubai International Airport is considered as the world’s busiest hub for international travel, and has recently launched an AI-powered passenger corridor for making travel comfortable for people.

Question 5: Do you know where the Ministry of Ayush organised the 30th National Ayurveda Seminar on Child Health?

A. New Delhi

B. Kolkata

C.Mumbai

Answer: A. New Delhi

Explanation: Under the Ministry of Ayush, Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV) successfully concluded its 30th National Seminar on Child Health in New Delhi.

Question 6: Name the shuttler who won her first International Challenge at the Malaysia International Challenge in 2025.

A.Devika Sihag

B. PV Sindhu

C. Saina Nehwal

Answer: A.Devika Sihag

Explanation: Devika Sihag, 20 year old Indian Shuttler won her first International Challenge title by winning the women’s singles event at the Malaysia International Challenge 2025.

Question 7: Name the new Governor of Nagaland appointed by the President of India.

A.C. P. Radhakrishnan

B. Ajay Kumar Bhalla

C. Anusuiya Uikey

Answer: B. Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Explanation: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu has appointed Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the new Governor of Nagaland Governor after the demise of the La. Ganesan.

Question 8: In which city did Foxconn launch a new plant to begin iPhone 17 production?

A. Bengalauru

B. Mumbai

C. Hyderabad

Answer: A. Bengalauru

Explanation: Apple has officially commenced the production of the Iphone 17 in India and Foxconn launched a new plant to begin iPhone 17 production in Bengaluru.

Question 9: Name the country where the Putin-Trump summit of August 2025 was held?

A. Alaska

B. Moscow

C. Washington, DC

Answer: A. Alaska

Explanation: The 2025 Russia–United States Summit between United States president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin was held on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Question 10: Name the Indian state in which the ISRO inaugurated a new space laboratory with the Muskaan Foundation?

A. Nagaland

B. Sikkim

C. Arunachal Pradesh

Answer: C. Arunachal Pradesh

Explanation: Arunachal Pradesh gets a new space by the ISRO laboratory in collaboration with the Muskaan Foundation, Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona inaugurated the facility in Mechuka.

