ICSI CS December 2025 Exam: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 examination schedule on their official website. Those students who want to apply for the December 2025 Examination will be able to complete the registration process by visiting the website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

The students must note that the online application process for the ICSI CS December 2025 Examination will be commenced on August 26, 2025 and will be concluded on September 25, 2025. Those students who miss this application deadline can still apply by paying a late fee from September 26 to October 10, 2025 on the official website.

Students who are interested and eligible can register themselves and check the detailed notification for the exam by visiting the official website at icsi.edu. As per the official notification, the CS December 2025 examination will take place from December 22 to 29, 2025 in offline mode. The registered students will get the option to write the exam in either English or Hindi.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam: Eligibility & Fee Structure

The students must understand the eligibility criteria before applying for the ICSI CS December 2025 Examination. Check details here:

1. For the Executive Programme, students must pass the Online Pre-Examination Examination and ODOP/TDOP (depending on the registration period).

2. For the Professional Programme, the Online Pre-Examination Examination is compulsory before enrollment.

The fee structure for the ICSI CS December 2025 Examination will be as follows:

1. Executive Programme: Rs 1,500 per group

2. Professional Programme: Rs 1,800 per group

3. Late Fee: Rs 250 (fixed)

4. Change of centre/group/medium/optional subject: Rs 250 per change

5. Adding an extra group: Rs 250

6. Dubai exam centre surcharge: USD 100 (or equivalent in INR)

Steps to apply for ICSI CS December 2025 Exam:

Step 1: Students must visit the official website of ICSI — icsi.edu to apply for the December Examination.

Step 2: Students are required to enter their login details such as your registration number and password.

Step 3: After submitting, they have to select the module they wanted to apply for.

Step 4: Click on the registration link and register yourself by filling the CSI CS December exam enrolment form.

Step 5: Pay the online application fee, review your details and click on submit.

