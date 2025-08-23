WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially announced the counselling schedule for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 counselling on their official website. Those candidates who qualified the WBJEE Examination 2025 will be able to participate in the counselling process. The counselling process will commence from August 28, 2025.

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Result Declared!

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) finally announced the result for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 on August 22, 2025 on their official website. The qualified candidates will be able to register, pay the online counselling fee and fill out their choices for the online WBJEE counselling 2025 process commencing from August 28, 2025, at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. 

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Check Crucial Dates 

The final date for the WBJEE 2025 counselling registration is September 1, 2025. The students must note that after the deadline no registration will be accepted. For seeking admissions into the BTech courses and programmes offered by the WBJEE 2025 participating colleges, the candidates will have to register and fill out their choices to secure their seat.

Particular

Crucial Dates

Availability of seat matrix list

August 27, 2025

Online registration, choice filling, online payment

August 28., 2025 to September 1, 2025

Modification and locking of choices

September 1, 2025

Round 1 seat allotment result 

September 3, 2025

Seat acceptance fee and reporting

September 3, 2025 to September 7, 2025

Round 2 seat allotment result 

September 9, 2025

Seat acceptance fee and reporting

September 9, 2025 to September 11, 2025

Mop up round if needed

Mid-to-late September 2025 (tentative)  
 

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is considered as a state-level entrance examination for those students who are seeking admission into undergraduate programs in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by both government and private colleges across West Bengal.

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1. Students have to visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2. There will be a link for the ‘WBJEE Counselling 2025’ available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where students have to fill the registration form with required credentials.

Step 4. Submit to proceed and pay the online counselling fee to secure registration.

Step 5. Do not forget to download the confirmation page for future reference. 

