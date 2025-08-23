- By Anshika Verma
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially announced the counselling schedule for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 counselling on their official website. Those candidates who qualified the WBJEE Examination 2025 will be able to participate in the counselling process. The counselling process will commence from August 28, 2025.
WBJEE Counselling 2025: Result Declared!
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) finally announced the result for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 on August 22, 2025 on their official website. The qualified candidates will be able to register, pay the online counselling fee and fill out their choices for the online WBJEE counselling 2025 process commencing from August 28, 2025, at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.
WBJEE Counselling 2025: Check Crucial Dates
The final date for the WBJEE 2025 counselling registration is September 1, 2025. The students must note that after the deadline no registration will be accepted. For seeking admissions into the BTech courses and programmes offered by the WBJEE 2025 participating colleges, the candidates will have to register and fill out their choices to secure their seat.
|
Particular
|
Crucial Dates
|
Availability of seat matrix list
|
August 27, 2025
|
Online registration, choice filling, online payment
|
August 28., 2025 to September 1, 2025
|
Modification and locking of choices
|
September 1, 2025
|
Round 1 seat allotment result
|
September 3, 2025
|
Seat acceptance fee and reporting
|
September 3, 2025 to September 7, 2025
|
Round 2 seat allotment result
|
September 9, 2025
|
Seat acceptance fee and reporting
|
September 9, 2025 to September 11, 2025
|
Mop up round if needed
|
Mid-to-late September 2025 (tentative)
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is considered as a state-level entrance examination for those students who are seeking admission into undergraduate programs in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by both government and private colleges across West Bengal.
WBJEE Counselling 2025: Steps to apply
Step 1. Students have to visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2. There will be a link for the ‘WBJEE Counselling 2025’ available on the homepage.
Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where students have to fill the registration form with required credentials.
Step 4. Submit to proceed and pay the online counselling fee to secure registration.
Step 5. Do not forget to download the confirmation page for future reference.
Also Read: SSC Stenographer C, D Answer Key Released At ssc.gov.in, Steps To Download Response Sheet PDF, Check Objection Deadline Here