WBJEE Counselling 2025: Result Declared! The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) finally announced the result for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 on August 22, 2025 on their official website. The qualified candidates will be able to register, pay the online counselling fee and fill out their choices for the online WBJEE counselling 2025 process commencing from August 28, 2025, at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Check Crucial Dates The final date for the WBJEE 2025 counselling registration is September 1, 2025. The students must note that after the deadline no registration will be accepted. For seeking admissions into the BTech courses and programmes offered by the WBJEE 2025 participating colleges, the candidates will have to register and fill out their choices to secure their seat.

Particular Crucial Dates Availability of seat matrix list August 27, 2025 Online registration, choice filling, online payment August 28., 2025 to September 1, 2025 Modification and locking of choices September 1, 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result September 3, 2025 Seat acceptance fee and reporting September 3, 2025 to September 7, 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result September 9, 2025 Seat acceptance fee and reporting September 9, 2025 to September 11, 2025 Mop up round if needed Mid-to-late September 2025 (tentative) The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is considered as a state-level entrance examination for those students who are seeking admission into undergraduate programs in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by both government and private colleges across West Bengal. WBJEE Counselling 2025: Steps to apply Step 1. Students have to visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.