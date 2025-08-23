SSC Stenographer C & D Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission has officially published the SSC Stenographer tentative answer key and candidates response sheet for the Group C and D Examination 2025. Those candidates who appeared for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 will be able to check the answer key on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in . The answer key has been released for the Grade C, D examinations that were conducted on August 6, 7 , 8 and 11, 2025 across different examination centres.

According to the official notification released by the Staff Selection Commission, candidates have the opportunity to challenge the answer key within the deadline of August 25, 2025, up to 6:00 PM. To raise objections against the answer key students have to pay Rs. 50/- per question challenged. Any challenges filed after the deadline will not be accepted, the commission mentioned. The students must visit the SSC’s official website to raise objections against the answer key if they have any.

SSC Stenographer C & D Answer Key: Marking Scheme

The students must understand the marking scheme of the SSC Stenographer Group C, D Examination 2025. Check details here:

1. For every correct answer, one mark will be awarded to the candidates.

2. For every wrong response, 0.25 marks will be deducted from the candidate's sheet.

3. The scores will be calculated based on the correct and incorrect responses mentioned in their response sheet.

SSC Stenographer C & D Answer Key:

The SSC Stenographer Group C, D Examination 2025 consisted of various questions on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, and English language and comprehension, that were of objective-type, multiple-choice in the question paper. The time duration to complete the examination was 2 hours.