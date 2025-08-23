RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025: The results for the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Examination 2025 will be soon published by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on their official website. The students are advised to keep a close check on the RRB’s official website to stay updated with the latest information regarding the result declaration.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Graduate Level exam results 2025 soon. The RRB NTPC Exam 2025 was conducted from June 5, 2025 and June 24, 2025 and this recruitment drive aims to fill 8113 vacancies for several graduate-level posts such as Station Master, Goods Guard, Senior Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, and Traffic Assistant.

RB NTPC Result 2025 of the CBT 1 exam will determine the eligibility of the candidates for the next stages of the recruitment drive, i.e., CBT 2, and the marks scored in this will not be considered while preparing the final merit list. The RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 will be announced zone-wise on the respective RRB regional websites.

The provisional answer key of the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025 was released on July 1, 2025 and the candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections to the answer key within the deadline till July 6, 2025, with an online fee of ₹50 plus applicable bank charges for each objection raised.

Also Read: SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Check Expected Date, Cut-Off And Scorecard At sbi.co.in, Steps To Download Scorecard When OUT

RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025: How to check?

Step 1: The students must visit the regional RRB website to check their results.

Step 2: There will be a link for the 'RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result' on the homepage.;

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen where students have to fill in their login credentials such as roll number and birth date.

Step 4: Submit to proceed and your RRB NTPC CB 1 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: If your roll number is on the list, you have been shortlisted for the next stage and save it for future reference.

RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecards

The students must verify these crucial details that will be mentioned on the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Scorecard 2025 such as candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, raw score, pro-rated score, normalised marks, qualifying status.