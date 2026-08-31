Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 : The application deadline for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 is today, August 31, 2026. Eligible girl students who are beginning the first year of an undergraduate degree or diploma programme in the 2026-27 academic session can submit their applications through the official scholarship portal.

The scholarship is aimed at supporting girls from disadvantaged backgrounds in pursuing higher education. Selected students can use the financial assistance for recognised undergraduate or diploma programmes offered by eligible government institutions and credible private colleges or universities across India.

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Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Who Can Apply?

The scholarship is open to eligible girl students starting the first year of an undergraduate or diploma course.

Applicants must meet the prescribed eligibility conditions, including:

-The applicant must be a girl student.

-She must have completed Class 10 and Class 12 as a regular student from a government school or college in an eligible state or Union Territory.

-She must have secured admission to the first year of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma programme for the 2026-27 academic session.

-The programme should have a duration of two to five years.

-The course can be offered by a government institution or a credible bona fide private college or university anywhere in India.

-Applicants should satisfy all other conditions specified by the Azim Premji Foundation.

How to Apply for Azim Premji Scholarship 2026?

Eligible students can complete the application process online by following these steps:

Visit the official Azim Premji Foundation scholarship portal. Click on “Register New Application Cohort 2026.” Enter the registered mobile number and verify it using OTP. Create a user ID and password. Log in to the portal. Enter the required personal and academic details. Upload the prescribed documents. Enter valid bank account details. Carefully verify all information entered in the application form. Submit the application. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 Direct Link

Candidates can access the application portal through the official scholarship website: