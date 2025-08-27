Bank of Baroda LBO Admit Card 2025 : The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has published the hall tickets for the Local Bank Officer (LBO) online examination 2025 on their official website. Those candidates who have applied for the 2,500 Local Bank Officer recruitment vacancies can now download their BOB theLBO Admit Card 2025 by using their login credentials from the official website www.bankofbaroda.in .

The Bank of Baroda Local Bank Officer (LBO) Examination 2025 will be conducted by the BOB on September 6, 2025 (Saturday) in an online mode of examination. Those students who are appearing for the examination are advised to download and print their admit card well in advance, as it is a compulsory document for appearing in the examination otherwise candidates will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

The online examination for the Bank of Baroda Local Bank Officer (LBO) will consist of a total of 120 questions and the examination will be divided into 4 sections. The time duration to complete the examination is 120 minutes (2 hours). The students must note that there will be a n negative marking of 1/4th marks in the exam.

Bank of Baroda LBO Admit Card 2025: Steps to check

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of Bank of Baroda: www.bankofbaroda.in to download their hall tickets.

Step 2. On the homepage, there will be a section for the ‘Career’ or ‘Recruitment,’ click on it.

Step 3. Click on the link titled ‘Bank of Baroda Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2025’ on the homepage.

Step 4. A new window will appear on the screen. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth (DD-MM-YY).

Step 5. Submit to proceed and your Bank of Baroda LBO Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Check the hall tickets details carefully and download the admit card for future reference.

Direct Link to check BOB LBO Admit Card 2025

Bank of Baroda LBO Admit Card 2025: Hall tickets details

The students are advised to verify these crucial details that will mentioned on the Bank of Baroda Local Bank Officer (LBO) Examination 2025 admit card:

1. Candidate’s full name

2. Registration number/roll number

3. Exam date and time

4. Reporting time

5. Exam centre address

6. Candidate’s photograph and signature

