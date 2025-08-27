UPSC NDA Exam Date 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially published the detailed examination schedule for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) on their official website. Those students who have applied for the UPSC NDA NA Examination 2025 will be able to check the examination dates by visiting the website at u psc.gov.in. Those students who will qualify these examinations will go for the further rounds.

UPSC NDA Exam Date 2025 OUT: Vacancies Breakdown

This recruitment drive conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aims to fill a total of 406 vacancies across the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. Check vacancy breakdown here:

1. NDA (Army): 208 vacancies are there in which 10 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

2. NDA (Navy): 42 vacancies are there in which 6 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

3. NDA (Air Force – Flying): 92 vacancies are there in which 2 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

4. NDA (Air Force – Ground Duties, Tech): 18 vacancies are there in which 2 vacancies are for female candidates)

5. NDA (Air Force – Ground Duties, Non-Tech): 10 vacancies are there in which 2 vacancies are for female candidates.

6. Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 36 vacancies are there in which 5 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

UPSC NDA Exam Date 2025 OUT: Overview!

Events Details Exam Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission Name of Exam National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA)examination Total Vacancies 406 Selection Process Written Exam and SSB Interview for intelligence and personality test Maximum Marks Mathematics - 300 General Ability Test - 200 Time Duration 2.5 hours for each paper

UPSC NDA Exam Date 2025: Exam Schedule

According to the exam schedule released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the written examination will be conducted on Sunday, September 14, 2025, in two different shifts. The Mathematics paper will be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for a total of 300 marks, whereas the General Ability Test (GAT) examination will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm carrying 600 marks in total. Those candidates who will clear the written examination 2025 will qualify for the Services Selection Board (SSB) Test/Interview, which carries 900 marks.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will publish the NDA and NA II admit cards around 7 days before the commencement of the examination at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates will be required to enter their application ID and birth date to download the e-admit card.