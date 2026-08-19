The Odisha government has launched the Bidesh Sikhya Bruti scholarship scheme to help SC and ST students pursue postgraduate and PhD courses at top universities and institutes abroad. Under the new scheme, 50 students will receive support to study at institutions ranked among the top 200 in the QS World University Rankings.

The initiative is aimed at helping students access international higher education without the financial burden of studying overseas, marking a significant step by the Odisha government to widen access to global higher education for underrepresented communities. ALSO READ: NTA Revamp: 600 Experts Removed, Four-Tier Question Paper Scrutiny System To Be Introduced Bidesh Sikhyabruti 2026: Who Can Apply? The scholarship is open to students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities who meet the eligibility conditions. One of the main requirements is the annual family income limit of Rs 12 lakh.

The scheme covers students planning to pursue postgraduate and doctoral programmes at eligible foreign institutions. Students should check the detailed guidelines issued by the Odisha Higher Education Department before applying, as other eligibility and selection conditions may also apply. Odisha Overseas Scholarship 2026: How To Apply? The application process is being conducted through the Odisha Scholarship Portal (OSS Portal) at scholarship.odisha.gov.in. The application window opened on August 18, 2026, and eligible students can apply until August 31, 2026. Candidates should fill in their details carefully and upload the required documents as specified in the scholarship guidelines, and are advised to check all information before submitting the application.

Where To Check Detailed Guidelines? The Odisha Higher Education Department has published the detailed Bidesh Sikhyabruti guidelines on its official website. Students should go through the guidelines to check the complete eligibility criteria, documents required, selection process, and other scholarship conditions before submitting their applications. ALSO READ: BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 OUT: Registration For 32,388 Vacancies To Begin From September 1; Details Here Why Was This Scheme Introduced? The scheme is part of the Odisha government's efforts to provide students from SC and ST communities with greater access to higher education opportunities abroad. By supporting postgraduate and PhD studies at highly ranked institutions, the programme aims to help eligible students pursue advanced education at the global level.