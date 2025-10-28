  • Source:JND
Board Exam HSC, SSC Time Table 2026: Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 for several boards has been released. CBSE has released the tentative exam date sheet PDF 2026 at its official website. The CBSE class 10th exam will be held from February 17 to March 18. The CBSE 12th board exam will be conducted from February 17 to April 4, 2026. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra state has announced the HSC and SSC exam dates. Maharashtra Practical and oral exams for class 12 will begin on January 23, and for class 10 on February 2, 2026.

However, several major boards like UP Board, Bihar Board, and Gujarat Board are yet to announce the Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 for their respective states. Students can check the board exam time table PDF 2026 for their respective states on their official website.

Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Steps To Download

The provided steps below will help students to find their board exam date sheets:

Step 1: Visit to the Respective board's official website

Step 2: On the home page, search for the notification section

Step 3: Click on the board exam date sheet for class 10 or 12 PDF available on screen

Step 4: And Now,  download and save the board exam datesheet 2026 and start preparing for the examination. 

Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Tentative and Announced Schedules

Students can get the board exam date sheet 2026 updates for several boards below:

Board/State Class 10 (SSC) Class 12 (HSC)
CBSE February 17 to March 18, 2026 (Tentative) February 17 to April 4, 2026 (Tentative)
West Bengal February 2 to 12, 2026 February 12 to 27, 2026
Maharashtra February 20 to March 18, 2026 February 10 to March 18, 2026
Karnataka March 18 to April 1, 2026 (Provisional) February 28 to March 17, 2026 (Provisional)
Goa February 10 to 27, 2026 (Tentative) March 1 to 27, 2026 (Tentative)
JKBOSE (Oct-Nov Exam) November 8 to December 3, 2025 November 3 to 27, 2025
NIOS Oct Exams October 14 to 18, 2025 October 14 to 18, 2025
TS State To Be Announced February 25 to March 18, 2026
GSEB February 26, 2026 to March 16, 2026 February 26, 2026 to March 16, 2026
AP Board To Be Announced February 24 to March 23, 2026
MP Board February 11 to March 2, 2026 February 7 to March 3, 2026
ICSE/ISC To Be Announced To Be Announced
Kerala To Be Announced To Be Announced
Tamil Nadu To Be Announced To Be Announced
HBSE To Be Announced To Be Announced
 

Each board releases the dates for Matriculation and Intermediate exams on its official website. Students can now not only view the HSC and SSC exam dates from the website, but can also download the board exam timetable in PDF format. To do this, students need to visit their respective board's website, search for their desired exam dates in the notification section, and download the PDF for further reference.

