- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Board Exam HSC, SSC Time Table 2026: Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 for several boards has been released. CBSE has released the tentative exam date sheet PDF 2026 at its official website. The CBSE class 10th exam will be held from February 17 to March 18. The CBSE 12th board exam will be conducted from February 17 to April 4, 2026. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra state has announced the HSC and SSC exam dates. Maharashtra Practical and oral exams for class 12 will begin on January 23, and for class 10 on February 2, 2026.
However, several major boards like UP Board, Bihar Board, and Gujarat Board are yet to announce the Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 for their respective states. Students can check the board exam time table PDF 2026 for their respective states on their official website.
Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live: Round 1 Registration Begins, Counselling Schedule To Be Released Soon At mcc.nic.in; Detail Here
Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Steps To Download
The provided steps below will help students to find their board exam date sheets:
Step 1: Visit to the Respective board's official website
Step 2: On the home page, search for the notification section
Step 3: Click on the board exam date sheet for class 10 or 12 PDF available on screen
Step 4: And Now, download and save the board exam datesheet 2026 and start preparing for the examination.
Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Tentative and Announced Schedules
Students can get the board exam date sheet 2026 updates for several boards below:
Also Read: Today's School Holiday (Tuesday) Live Updates: Check States & City-Wise School Closure Updates Due To Cyclone 'Montha' & Chhath Festivals
Each board releases the dates for Matriculation and Intermediate exams on its official website. Students can now not only view the HSC and SSC exam dates from the website, but can also download the board exam timetable in PDF format. To do this, students need to visit their respective board's website, search for their desired exam dates in the notification section, and download the PDF for further reference.