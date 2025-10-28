Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live: Round 1 Registration Begins, Counselling Schedule To Be Released Soon At mcc.nic.in; Detail Here

Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Steps To Download

The provided steps below will help students to find their board exam date sheets:

Step 1: Visit to the Respective board's official website

Step 2: On the home page, search for the notification section

Step 3: Click on the board exam date sheet for class 10 or 12 PDF available on screen

Step 4: And Now, download and save the board exam datesheet 2026 and start preparing for the examination.