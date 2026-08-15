- BPSC 2026 tentative exam calendar has been officially announced.
- 72nd CCE Prelims is scheduled for October 25, 2026.
- 1,189 vacancies for the 72nd CCE recruitment have been announced.
BPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the revised tentative exam schedule for the various recruitment examinations, including 72nd Integrated CCE, Project Manager, Auditor, and other posts. With the exam dates now out, candidates can start their preparation accordingly and focus on taking mock tests. Applicants must note that dates are tentative and subject to change if required. As per the revised timetable, the CCE Preliminary Examination 2026 is now scheduled for October 25, 2026. A total of 1,189 vacancies have been announced for the BPSC 72nd recruitment cycle.
BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) Exam Calendar#BPSC #BPSCExamCalendar #BPSCExam #ExamCalendar #BPSCExams pic.twitter.com/2UiqulKDGT— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 14, 2026
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BPSC Exam Calendar 2026: Tentative Schedule
Given below is the tentative exam schedule with vacancies across various examinations.
|
Examination
|
Vacancies
|
Exam Date
|
71st Integrated CCE
|
1298
|
September 13, 2025
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
26
|
September 20, 2025
|
Project Manager
|
9
|
October 4, 2026
|
Auditor
|
102
|
July 5, 2026
|
Research Officer
|
3
|
July 15, 2026
|
33rd Bihar Judicial Services
|
173
|
May 30, 2026
|
Prosecution Officer
|
300
|
July 15, 2026
|
72nd Integrated CCE
|
1189
|
October 25, 2026
BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam On October 25
As per the exam calendar 2026, the BPSC 72nd Integrated CCE preliminary examination is scheduled for October 25, 2026, for a total of 1,189 vacancies. The examination will attract lakhs of candidates who are seeking administrative posts under the Bihar government. The tentative schedule will now give them a timeline to structure their preparation to excel in the prelims.
BPSC 71st CCE Result Soon
The prelims examination was held on September 13, 2025, to fill a total of 1,298 vacancies. The CCE Mains was scheduled for April 2026. The BPSC exam calendar has provided an update on the BPSC 71st CCE result 2026. Candidates can expect the result in August or September 2026. Those who have appeared for the Mains Examination are advised to visit and monitor the official website diligently for any updates related to the selection process.
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