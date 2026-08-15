BPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the revised tentative exam schedule for the various recruitment examinations, including 72nd Integrated CCE, Project Manager, Auditor, and other posts. With the exam dates now out, candidates can start their preparation accordingly and focus on taking mock tests. Applicants must note that dates are tentative and subject to change if required. As per the revised timetable, the CCE Preliminary Examination 2026 is now scheduled for October 25, 2026. A total of 1,189 vacancies have been announced for the BPSC 72nd recruitment cycle.

Examination Vacancies Exam Date 71st Integrated CCE 1298 September 13, 2025 Lower Division Clerk 26 September 20, 2025 Project Manager 9 October 4, 2026 Auditor 102 July 5, 2026 Research Officer 3 July 15, 2026 33rd Bihar Judicial Services 173 May 30, 2026 Prosecution Officer 300 July 15, 2026 72nd Integrated CCE 1189 October 25, 2026

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam On October 25

As per the exam calendar 2026, the BPSC 72nd Integrated CCE preliminary examination is scheduled for October 25, 2026, for a total of 1,189 vacancies. The examination will attract lakhs of candidates who are seeking administrative posts under the Bihar government. The tentative schedule will now give them a timeline to structure their preparation to excel in the prelims.

BPSC 71st CCE Result Soon

The prelims examination was held on September 13, 2025, to fill a total of 1,298 vacancies. The CCE Mains was scheduled for April 2026. The BPSC exam calendar has provided an update on the BPSC 71st CCE result 2026. Candidates can expect the result in August or September 2026. Those who have appeared for the Mains Examination are advised to visit and monitor the official website diligently for any updates related to the selection process.