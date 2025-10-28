Calicut University Results: The University of Calicut has released the results for the BTech, MSc, MA, MBA exams 2025. The university declared the supplementary exam results for the BTech programme, scrutiny result for MA Arabic, English, MSc Mathematics, MBA, revaluation result for the B.A/B.Sc/B.A Afsal-Ul-Ulama Supplementary /Improvement Examination April 2025. The Calicut University BTech, MSc, MA, MBA result link is results.uoc.ac.in.

Students are advised to check the programme-wise result by clicking on the result link. To download the programme-wise scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- results.uoc.ac.in and click on the scorecard PDF link.

Calicut University BTech, MSc, MA, MBA revaluation, supplementary, scrutiny scorecard PDF: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website- uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on BTech, MSc, MA, MBA revaluation, supplementary, scrutiny scorecard PDF link

Step 3: Enter registration number as the login credential

Step 4: Calicut University BTech, MSc, MA, MBA revaluation, supplementary, scrutiny scorecard PDF will be available for download

Step 5: Save Calicut University BTech, MSc, MA, MBA revaluation, supplementary, scrutiny scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Direct Link: Check University of Calicut Examination Results

For details on Calicut University BTech, MSc, MA, MBA semester-wise supplementary, revaluation result 2025, please visit the official website- uoc.ac.in.

