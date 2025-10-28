RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards is all set to commence the registration process for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 today on October 28, 2025 on their official website. Those candidates who want to apply for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) positions will be able to register by visiting the official website.

According to the official notification, the last date to apply for the recruitment process is November 27, 2025. This recruitment drive conducted by the Railway Recruitment Boards aims to fill up 8850 vacancies of Traffic Assistant, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Crucial Dates

1. Notification release date: 27th October 2025

2. Start of application form: 28th October 2025

3. Last date to apply for recruitment: 27th November 2025 (11:59 pm)





4. Last date to make online payment: 29th November 2025

5. Correction window opening: 30th November to 9th December 2025

6. Dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details: 10th to 14th December 2025

The students are advised to frequently check the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards to stay updated with the latest information regarding the recruitment procedure.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

To apply online for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of regional RRBs to apply for the recruitment.

Step 2. There will be a link for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration available on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen where candidates will have to register themselves with their required details.

Step 4. Once registration is done, login to the account with your registration details.

Step 5. Fill the application form and make the online payment of the application fee within the deadline.

Step 6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page for future reference.

