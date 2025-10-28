- By Anshika Verma
JEE Main 2026 Registration Date: The online registration process for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 will be soon commenced by the National Testing Agency on their official website. In 2024, the JEE Main application procedure began in the last week of October 2024. Considering this, it is expected that the National Testing Agency will begin the JEE Main 2026 registration this week.
The JEE Main session one examination is tentatively scheduled between January 21 and 30, whereas the Main session examination two is expected to be conducted from April 1 to 10 by the National Testing Agency.
The final paper 1 and paper 2 exam dates and schedule will be provided in the information bulletin released by the National Testing Agency, which will be available on the website along with the registration link.
JEE Main 2026 Registration:
The candidates are advised to make sure all of the required documents have been updated before completing their application process for the for JEE (Main) 2026 to avoid any discrepancies, grievances, or rejection at the last moment.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration: Steps to apply
The JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link is expected to be activated by the National Testing Agency soon:
Step 1: Students must visit the official website of JEE Main 2026 to register themselves.
Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter your required registration details in the designated fields.
Step 4: Students must enter their required information in the designated fields.
Step 5: Fill out the JEE Main 2026 application form and submit.
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay the registration fee.
Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
