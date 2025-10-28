Top Affordable MBA College in India (2025): Choosing the best yet affordable college for pursuing Masters of Business Administration (MBA) is always one of the most confusing and toughest decisions for students. Expenses and cost of MBA is a significant factor based on which a candidate chooses a college to pursue MBA.

For those students who are seeking a balance between affordability and academic excellence. We have got you, here we bring to you top 10 MBA colleges in India according to 2025 offering high-quality education at such affordable fees.

List Of Top 10 Affordable MBA College in India (2025):

S.No. Name of College Fee 1. Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi (FMS) 2.32 Lakh 2. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai (JIBMS) 6.10 Lakh 3. Tata Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai (TISS) 1.50 Lakh 4. SIMSREE, Mumbai 1.38 Lakh 5. Department of Financial Studies, Delhi (DFS) 1.38 Lakh 6. PUMBA, Pune 4.40 Lakh 7. IIT Delhi DOMS 12 Lakh 8. IIT Kanpur 6 Lakh 9. IIT Madras DOMS 13 Lakh 10. Delhi Technical University (DTU), Delhi 4.83 Lakh

Factors affecting while choosing the best college:

1.Career services: Students have to go through the career services that a particular college is providing, what institute is offering to help with the career development of the student.

2. Internship and placement opportunities: Students must research the college's placement rates for job placements, internship opportunities and graduate school. It’s important to gain a particular experience.