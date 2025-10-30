- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final datesheet ofCBSE board exams 2026. The CBSE 10th and 12th exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board exam can check the CBSE 10th exam datesheet 2026 and the CBSE 12th exam timetable 2026 here.
According to the final date sheet released, CBSE 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026 and the CBSE 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026. The exams will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra state has announced the HSC and SSC exam dates. Maharashtra Practical and oral exams for class 12 will begin on January 23, and for class 10 on February 2, 2026.
Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Steps To Download
The provided steps below will help students to find their board exam date sheets:
Step 1: Visit to the Respective board's official website
Step 2: On the home page, search for the notification section
Step 3: Click on the board exam date sheet for class 10 or 12 PDF available on screen
Step 4: And Now, download and save the board exam datesheet 2026 and start preparing for the examination.
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026:
Students can check the CBSE 10th final date sheet 2026 from below:
|
Exam Date
|
Subject
|
17-Feb-2026
|
Mathematics Standard
Mathematics Basic
|
18-Feb-2026
|
Home Science
|
20-Feb-2026
|
Beauty and Wellness
Marketing and Sales
|
21-Feb-2026
|
English
|
23-Feb-2026
|
Urdu Course A
Punjabi
Bengali
Tamil
Marathi
Gujarati
|
24-Feb-2026
|
Element of Business
|
25-Feb-2026
|
Science
|
26-Feb-2026
|
Security
Automotive
Agriculture
Food Production
Banking and Insurance
Healthcare
Apparel
Design Thinking
Foundation skill for science
|
27-Feb-2026
|
Computer Applications
Information Technology
AI
|
28-Feb-2026
|
Arabic
Sanskrit
Rai
Gurung
Tamang
Sherpa
|
2-March-2026
|
Hindi (Course A)
Hindi (Course B)
|
3-March-2026
|
Tibetan
German
Japanese
Spanish
Kashmiri
Mizo
|
5-March-2026
|
Sindhi
Malayalam
Odia
Kannada
|
6-March-2026
|
Painting
|
7-March-2026
|
Social Science
|
9-March-2026
|
Telugu
Russian
Limboo
Lepcha
Nepali
|
10-March-2026
|
French
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026:
Students can check the final date sheet of CBSE class 12 board exam 2026 from below:
|Date
|
Subject (Timings: 10:30 am to 1:30 pm)
|
17-Feb-2026 (Tue)
|
Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English); Shorthand (Hindi)
|
18-Feb-2026 (Wed)
|
Physical Education
|
19-Feb-2026 (Thu)
|
Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting
|
20-Feb-2026 (Fri)
|
Physics
|
21-Feb-2026 (Sat)
|
AUTOMOTIVE, FASHION STUDIES
|
23-Feb-2026 (Mon)
|
MASS MEDIA STUDIES, DESIGN THINKING AND INNOVATION
|
24-Feb-2026 (Tue)
|
ACCOUNTANCY
|
25-Feb-2026 (Wed)
|
BEAUTY & WELLNESS, TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION
|
26-Feb-2026 (Thu)
|
Geography
|
27-Feb-2026 (Fri)
|
Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art)
|
28-Feb-2026 (Sat)
|
Chemistry
|
02-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
Urdu Elective; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Urdu Core; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology
|
03-Mar-2026 (Tue)
|
Legal Studies
|
05-Mar-2026 (Thu)
|
PSYCHOLOGY
|
06-Mar-2026 (Fri)
|
Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo
|
07-Mar-2026 (Sat)
|
Yoga, ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE
|
09-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
Mathematics; Applied Mathematics
|
10-Mar-2026 (Tue)
|
Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education
|
11-Mar-2026 (Wed)
|
HINDUSTANI MUSIC MEL INS, HINDUSTANI MUSIC PER INS, HEALTH CARE, DESIGN
|
12-Mar-2026 (Thu)
|
English Elective / English Core
|
13-Mar-2026 (Fri)
|
Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
|
14-Mar-2026 (Sat)
|
Home Science
|
16-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
Hindi Elective / Hindi Core
|
17-Mar-2026 (Tue)
|
HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL
|
18-Mar-2026 (Wed)
|
Economics
|
19-Mar-2026 (Thu)
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
20-Mar-2026 (Fri)
|
Marketing
|
23-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
Political Science
|
24-Mar-2026 (Tue)
|
Retail, Artificial Intelligence
|
25-Mar-2026 (Wed)
|
Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology
|
27-Mar-2026 (Fri)
|
Biology
|
28-Mar-2026 (Sat)
|
BUSINESS STUDIES, BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
|
30-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
History
|
01-Apr-2026 (Wed)
|
Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship
|
02-Apr-2026 (Thu)
|
National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|
04-Apr-2026 (Sat)
|
Sociology
|
06-Apr-2026 (Mon)
|
Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology
|
07-Apr-2026 (Tue)
|
Web Application
|
08-Apr-2026 (Wed)
|
SANSKRIT CORE, FRENCH, TAXATION
|
09-Apr-2026 (Thu)
|
MULTI-MEDIA, TEXTILE DESIGN, DATA SCIENCЕ
Each board releases the exam dates for Matriculation and Intermediate exams on its official website. Students can now not only view the HSC and SSC exam dates from the website, but can also download the board exam timetable in PDF format. To do this, students need to visit their respective board's website, search for their desired exam dates in the notification section, and download the PDF for further reference.