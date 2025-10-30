CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final datesheet ofCBSE board exams 2026. The CBSE 10th and 12th exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board exam can check the CBSE 10th exam datesheet 2026 and the CBSE 12th exam timetable 2026 here.

According to the final date sheet released, CBSE 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026 and the CBSE 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026. The exams will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra state has announced the HSC and SSC exam dates. Maharashtra Practical and oral exams for class 12 will begin on January 23, and for class 10 on February 2, 2026.

Also Read: CBSE Launches Motu Patlu Comics Series To Promote Income Tax Awareness Among Students

Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Steps To Download

The provided steps below will help students to find their board exam date sheets:

Step 1: Visit to the Respective board's official website

Step 2: On the home page, search for the notification section

Step 3: Click on the board exam date sheet for class 10 or 12 PDF available on screen

Step 4: And Now, download and save the board exam datesheet 2026 and start preparing for the examination.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026:

Students can check the CBSE 10th final date sheet 2026 from below:

Exam Date Subject 17-Feb-2026 Mathematics Standard Mathematics Basic 18-Feb-2026 Home Science 20-Feb-2026 Beauty and Wellness Marketing and Sales

Multi Skill Foundation Course

Data Science 21-Feb-2026 English 23-Feb-2026 Urdu Course A Punjabi Bengali Tamil Marathi Gujarati 24-Feb-2026 Element of Business 25-Feb-2026 Science 26-Feb-2026 Security Automotive Agriculture Food Production Banking and Insurance Healthcare Apparel Design Thinking Foundation skill for science 27-Feb-2026 Computer Applications Information Technology AI 28-Feb-2026 Arabic Sanskrit Rai Gurung Tamang Sherpa 2-March-2026 Hindi (Course A) Hindi (Course B) 3-March-2026 Tibetan German Japanese Spanish Kashmiri Mizo 5-March-2026 Sindhi Malayalam Odia Kannada 6-March-2026 Painting



7-March-2026 Social Science 9-March-2026 Telugu Russian Limboo Lepcha Nepali 10-March-2026 French

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026:

Students can check the final date sheet of CBSE class 12 board exam 2026 from below:

Date Subject (Timings: 10:30 am to 1:30 pm) 17-Feb-2026 (Tue) Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English); Shorthand (Hindi) 18-Feb-2026 (Wed) Physical Education 19-Feb-2026 (Thu) Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting 20-Feb-2026 (Fri) Physics 21-Feb-2026 (Sat) AUTOMOTIVE, FASHION STUDIES 23-Feb-2026 (Mon) MASS MEDIA STUDIES, DESIGN THINKING AND INNOVATION 24-Feb-2026 (Tue) ACCOUNTANCY 25-Feb-2026 (Wed) BEAUTY & WELLNESS, TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION 26-Feb-2026 (Thu) Geography 27-Feb-2026 (Fri) Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art) 28-Feb-2026 (Sat) Chemistry 02-Mar-2026 (Mon) Urdu Elective; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Urdu Core; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology 03-Mar-2026 (Tue) Legal Studies 05-Mar-2026 (Thu) PSYCHOLOGY 06-Mar-2026 (Fri) Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo 07-Mar-2026 (Sat) Yoga, ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE 09-Mar-2026 (Mon) Mathematics; Applied Mathematics 10-Mar-2026 (Tue) Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education 11-Mar-2026 (Wed) HINDUSTANI MUSIC MEL INS, HINDUSTANI MUSIC PER INS, HEALTH CARE, DESIGN 12-Mar-2026 (Thu) English Elective / English Core 13-Mar-2026 (Fri) Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration 14-Mar-2026 (Sat) Home Science 16-Mar-2026 (Mon) Hindi Elective / Hindi Core 17-Mar-2026 (Tue) HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL 18-Mar-2026 (Wed) Economics 19-Mar-2026 (Thu) Physical Activity Trainer 20-Mar-2026 (Fri) Marketing 23-Mar-2026 (Mon) Political Science 24-Mar-2026 (Tue) Retail, Artificial Intelligence 25-Mar-2026 (Wed) Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology 27-Mar-2026 (Fri) Biology 28-Mar-2026 (Sat) BUSINESS STUDIES, BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION 30-Mar-2026 (Mon) History 01-Apr-2026 (Wed) Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship 02-Apr-2026 (Thu) National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics 04-Apr-2026 (Sat) Sociology 06-Apr-2026 (Mon) Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology 07-Apr-2026 (Tue) Web Application 08-Apr-2026 (Wed) SANSKRIT CORE, FRENCH, TAXATION 09-Apr-2026 (Thu) MULTI-MEDIA, TEXTILE DESIGN, DATA SCIENCЕ

Also Read: SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Date And Time Live Updates: How And When To Check Result At ssc.gov.in; Check Here

Each board releases the exam dates for Matriculation and Intermediate exams on its official website. Students can now not only view the HSC and SSC exam dates from the website, but can also download the board exam timetable in PDF format. To do this, students need to visit their respective board's website, search for their desired exam dates in the notification section, and download the PDF for further reference.