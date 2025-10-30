  • Source:JND
CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final datesheet ofCBSE board exams 2026. The CBSE 10th and 12th exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board exam can check the CBSE 10th exam datesheet 2026 and the CBSE 12th exam timetable 2026 here. 

According to the final date sheet released, CBSE 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026 and the CBSE 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026. The exams will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM. 

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra state has announced the HSC and SSC exam dates. Maharashtra Practical and oral exams for class 12 will begin on January 23, and for class 10 on February 2, 2026.

Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Steps To Download

The provided steps below will help students to find their board exam date sheets:

Step 1: Visit to the Respective board's official website

Step 2: On the home page, search for the notification section

Step 3: Click on the board exam date sheet for class 10 or 12 PDF available on screen

Step 4: And Now,  download and save the board exam datesheet 2026 and start preparing for the examination. 

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026:

Students can check the CBSE 10th final date sheet 2026 from below: 

Exam Date

Subject

17-Feb-2026

Mathematics Standard

Mathematics Basic

18-Feb-2026

Home Science

20-Feb-2026

Beauty and Wellness

Marketing and Sales


Multi Skill Foundation Course


Data Science

21-Feb-2026

English

23-Feb-2026

Urdu Course A

Punjabi

Bengali

Tamil

Marathi

Gujarati

24-Feb-2026

Element of Business

25-Feb-2026

Science

26-Feb-2026

Security

Automotive

Agriculture

Food Production

Banking and Insurance

Healthcare 

Apparel

Design Thinking

Foundation skill for science

27-Feb-2026

Computer Applications

Information Technology

AI

28-Feb-2026

Arabic

Sanskrit

Rai 

Gurung

Tamang

Sherpa

2-March-2026

Hindi (Course A)

Hindi (Course B)

3-March-2026

Tibetan 

German

Japanese

Spanish

Kashmiri

Mizo

5-March-2026

Sindhi

Malayalam

Odia

Kannada

6-March-2026

Painting 

7-March-2026

Social Science 

9-March-2026

Telugu

Russian

Limboo

Lepcha

Nepali

 

10-March-2026                     

French

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026: 

Students can check the final date sheet of CBSE class 12 board exam 2026 from below: 

Date                                                                                                                                                                                         

Subject (Timings: 10:30 am to 1:30 pm)

 

17-Feb-2026 (Tue)

Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English); Shorthand (Hindi)

18-Feb-2026 (Wed)

Physical Education

19-Feb-2026 (Thu)

Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting

20-Feb-2026 (Fri)

Physics

21-Feb-2026 (Sat)

AUTOMOTIVE, FASHION STUDIES

23-Feb-2026 (Mon)

MASS MEDIA STUDIES, DESIGN THINKING AND INNOVATION

24-Feb-2026 (Tue)

ACCOUNTANCY

25-Feb-2026 (Wed)

BEAUTY & WELLNESS, TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION

26-Feb-2026 (Thu)

Geography

27-Feb-2026 (Fri)

Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art)

28-Feb-2026 (Sat)

Chemistry

02-Mar-2026 (Mon)

Urdu Elective; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Urdu Core; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology

03-Mar-2026 (Tue)

Legal Studies

05-Mar-2026 (Thu)

PSYCHOLOGY

06-Mar-2026 (Fri)

Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo

07-Mar-2026 (Sat)

Yoga, ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE

09-Mar-2026 (Mon)

Mathematics; Applied Mathematics

10-Mar-2026 (Tue)

Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education

11-Mar-2026 (Wed)

HINDUSTANI MUSIC MEL INS, HINDUSTANI MUSIC PER INS, HEALTH CARE, DESIGN

12-Mar-2026 (Thu)

English Elective / English Core

13-Mar-2026 (Fri)

Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration

14-Mar-2026 (Sat)

Home Science

16-Mar-2026 (Mon)

Hindi Elective / Hindi Core

17-Mar-2026 (Tue)

HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL

18-Mar-2026 (Wed)

Economics

19-Mar-2026 (Thu)

Physical Activity Trainer

20-Mar-2026 (Fri)

Marketing

23-Mar-2026 (Mon)

Political Science

24-Mar-2026 (Tue)

Retail, Artificial Intelligence

25-Mar-2026 (Wed)

Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology

27-Mar-2026 (Fri)

Biology

28-Mar-2026 (Sat)

BUSINESS STUDIES, BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

30-Mar-2026 (Mon)

History

01-Apr-2026 (Wed)

Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship

02-Apr-2026 (Thu)

National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics

04-Apr-2026 (Sat)

Sociology

06-Apr-2026 (Mon)

Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology

07-Apr-2026 (Tue)

Web Application

08-Apr-2026 (Wed)

SANSKRIT CORE, FRENCH, TAXATION

09-Apr-2026 (Thu)

MULTI-MEDIA, TEXTILE DESIGN, DATA SCIENCЕ

Each board releases the exam dates for Matriculation and Intermediate exams on its official website. Students can now not only view the HSC and SSC exam dates from the website, but can also download the board exam timetable in PDF format. To do this, students need to visit their respective board's website, search for their desired exam dates in the notification section, and download the PDF for further reference.

