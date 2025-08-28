CBI Credit Officer Result 2025 : The Central Bank of India has officially announced the final result for the Credit Officer Recruitment Examination 2025 today on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the recruitment examination will be able to check their scorecard by visiting the website and by using their login credentials.

The result was announced in PDF format which includes the names and roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally selected for 1,000 Credit Officer vacancies, students can download the result PDF by visiting the website. Those candidates who got shortlisted must have appeared for the next stages of the recruitment process such as verification of documents, medical examination and biometric.

The recruitment drive conducted by the Central Bank of India aims to fill a total of 1,000 vacancies of Credit Officer in Junior Management Grade I (JMG I) including multiple stages. The selection process for this recruitment will consist of an online examination, a descriptive test, and an interview round. Candidates who successfully cleared all these stages will be shortlisted for the recruitment drive.

The Central Bank of India has released that the verification process for the shortlisted students will be conducted from September 3 to 5, 2025 at the venues decided by the CBI bank. Details of the date, time, and venue are mentioned in the result notice available on the official website.

Those candidates who find their names in the result PDF list must prepare for further rounds and keep required documents ready for the verification purposes and complete the biometric and medical examination according to the official schedule released by the Central Bank of India.

Steps to check CBI Credit Officer Result 2025:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website – www.centralbankofindia.co.in to check their results.

Step 2. There will be a “Recruitment” section on the right side of the homepage.

Step 3. Find the notification titled “NOTIFICATION_PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR RECRUITMENT OF CREDIT OFFICER IN JMG SCALE - I (MAINSTREAM) UPON PASSING

Step 4. PGDBF - DECLARATION OF RESULTS, click on it.

Step 5. Click on ‘Click Here For Details’ and your Central Bank of India Credit Officer Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Open the PDF and search for your name or roll number using Ctrl+F and download the result.

