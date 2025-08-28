NEET PG 2025 AIQ 50% Seat Results: The results for the NEET PG 2025 merit list for 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats has been announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) on their official website. Those candidates who are seeking admission to 50% AIQ seats of Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Postgraduate Diploma courses, Post MBBS Diplomate of National Board (DNB) for the academic session 2025 to 2026 will be able to download the merit list.

According to the official notification issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS), the final merit list/category wise merit list for State Quota seats will be generated by the respective States/UTs as per the required eligibility criteria, guidelines/regulations & reservation policies, if required.

The All India 50% Quota Scorecard of the candidates who are eligible for online counseling process of the All India 50% quota seats can be downloaded from NBEMS official website within the deadline of September 5, 2025. The students must also note that the scorecard will be available for download for a period of only 6 months.

The Medical Counselling Committee will soon publish the details of the NEET PG 2025 counselling for All India Quota 50% seats on their official website, students are advised to frequently check the website to stay updated. The schedule and other details will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in .

Steps to check NEET PG 2025 AIQ 50% Seat Results:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of the NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2. There will be a section for Examination where you have to select NEET PG 2025.

Step 3. Click on the NEET PG 2025 AIQ Merit List available on the homepage.

Step 4. Merit list will be displayed on the screen and search for your roll number by pressing ctrl + F.

Step 5. Download the merit list and save it for future reference.

The NEET PG 2025 AIQ merit list will include this crucial information that students must verify such as candidates' roll numbers, NEET PG scores and ranks , application IDs, category, all India quota ranks and category-wise all India quota ranks, among others.