GATE 2026 Registration Begins: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has officially begun the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) today on August 28, 2025 on their official website.. Interested students can register by visiting the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.ac.in for the examination.

To apply for the examination, students must have a graduation degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities from a well-known institute. Those who are currently studying in the third or higher years of the above-mentioned degree courses can also apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026.

GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Application Deadline Interested and eligible students will have time till September 25, 2025 to apply for this written examination. According to the official schedule released by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), GATE 2026 will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. This examination will take place in two exam shifts each day — the forenoon examination session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon examination session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

GATE 2026 Registration : Crucial Dates Exam Dates February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026 Shift 1 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Shift 2 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM GATE 2026 Registration: How to apply? To apply online, candidates will have to follow these steps given below. Step 1. Students must visit the official website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.