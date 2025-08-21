CUET UG 2025: The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Courses and Programs (CUET UG) 2025 is considered as the national-level entrance examination which is conducted by the National Testing Agency for those students who are seeking admission into various undergraduate courses in the best Universities across the country. There are several Universities and Colleges in India that offer BTech courses through Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Courses and Programs (CUET UG) 2025.

Finding the right colleges is a tough task for students, but there are many colleges and universities that offer admission to their B.Tech course via CUET UG 2025 scores. Here we bring to you the list of the government and private colleges, universities and institutions that offer admission to the Bachelor of Technology course through the CUET UG Scores

1. Data Scientists: The role of Data Scientists is those individuals who extract insights from the information by using various programming, machine learning as well as expertise. They usually analyse large and complex information and help in providing productive solutions.

2. Business Analyst: As a business analyst are those individuals who analyse the date of the organisation to identify areas for improvement and increased efficiency. They used to bridge the gap between business requirements and technological solutions, how to implement change.

3. Web Development: They are those professionals who create and maintain the website and their applications. They make sure that the structure, style, and functionality of websites are visually appealing, easy to navigate, and function properly for users.

4. Cloud Engineer: Cloud engineers are those professionals who create, implement, and manage cloud computing developments and infrastructure for companies. They are responsible for ensuring security and maintaining the overall health of the website.

5. Cyber Security Analytics: A cyber security analyst is responsible for safeguarding the organisation’s computer networks and saving their data from cyber threats like hacking, malware, and phishing.

List of top 10 Government Colleges Offering BTech:

There are several government colleges and universities that are offering BTech courses through the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Courses and Programs (CUET UG). Check details here:

S.No. Name of College / University 1. Banaras Hindu University 2. Central University of Karnataka 3. University of Delhi 4. National Institute of Technology 5. Central University of Haryana 6. Indian Agricultural Research Institute 7. Mizoram University 8. Central University of Punjab 9. University of Allahabad 10. Mahatma Gandhi Central University

List of top 10 Private Institutions Offering BTech:

There are various private institutions and colleges that are offering BTech courses through the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Courses and Programs (CUET UG). Check details here: