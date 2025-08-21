Karnataka UGCET 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has commenced the process of the choice filling for the second round of a UGCET 2025 Counselling for several courses on their official website. The students are advised to complete the choice-filling process for the Karnataka UGCET 2025 Round 2 by visiting the website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

The option entry window for the Karnataka UGCET 2025 Counselling for the B.Tech and Ayurveda courses is now open on the website and will remain open till August 25, 2025. The students must complete their choice-filling by visiting the KEA’s official website within the given period of deadline.

Those students who were not allotted seats in the Round 1 of Karnataka UGCET 2025 Counselling or for those students who allotted seats in the first round of the counselling but wish to upgrade to a better option based on the availability of the seats.

The provisional seat list for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) has been also released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on their website. Those students who have selected 2 to 3 choices will be able to register their choices for the Ayurveda courses and programmes. The students must note that the KCET Counselling 2025 will take place in multiple rounds and stages.

The Karnataka UGCET 2025 Counselling is conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for those students who are seeking admission into various courses such as Pharmacy, Agriculture, Engineering and Allied Health Science.

Also Read: DU CSAS UG Admission 2025: How To Check Upgradation, Spot Admission Schedule At ugadmission.uod.ac.in, Know Crucial Dates & Details

Steps to fill Karnataka UGCET 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling:

Step 1. Students must visit the official KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. There will be a link for the ‘Karnataka UGCET 2025 Choice-Filling’ available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you have to enter login details such as CET number and password.

Step 4. Now, you have to select your colleges and prioritise courses according to your preference.

Step 5. Check your choice carefully and submit the form, save it for future reference.

The students must frequently check the official website of the KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to stay updated with the latest updates and information regarding further procedures.

Also Read: CSIR-UGC NET Result 2025 OUT: NTA Released June 2025 Result At csirnet.nta.ac.in, Here How To Check Scores & Direct Link