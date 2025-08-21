Punjab and Sindh Bank Registration 2025: The Punjab and Sindh Bank on August 20 has issued a notice for recruitment of Local Bank Officers (LBOs) in Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I) across india. A total number of 750 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Punjab and Sindh PO Online Application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 04, 2025 at punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam scheduled on October, 2025.

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Candidates should follow these steps to apply for the Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2025.

1. Go to the official website; punjabandsindbank.co.in.

2. Now, go to the page, and there you will find the Recruitment Tab.

3. After clicking on the tab, you will be redirected to the recruitment page.

4. Search and find the Punjab and Singh Bank LBO Recruitment notice.

5. Now, click on the Apply Online link.

6. And click for the new registration, where you have to enter the email, mobile number, and Name.

7. After the initial registration, log in with the registration number and password, and continue with the remaining details.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2025: Registration To Be Starts Soon,Check Expected Schedule Cut-off, Seat Allotment Result & More Details

Lateral Recruitment of Local Bank Officers in JMGS I: Key Dates

Important Events Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 20/08/2025 Closure of registration of application 04/09/2025 Closure for editing application details 04/09/2025 Last date for printing your application 19/09/2025 Online Fee Payment 20/08/2025 to 04/09/2025

Punjab & Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025 Apply Link