- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Punjab and Sindh Bank Registration 2025: The Punjab and Sindh Bank on August 20 has issued a notice for recruitment of Local Bank Officers (LBOs) in Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I) across india. A total number of 750 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
Punjab and Sindh PO Online Application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 04, 2025 at punjabandsindbank.co.in.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam scheduled on October, 2025.
Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply
Candidates should follow these steps to apply for the Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2025.
1. Go to the official website; punjabandsindbank.co.in.
2. Now, go to the page, and there you will find the Recruitment Tab.
3. After clicking on the tab, you will be redirected to the recruitment page.
4. Search and find the Punjab and Singh Bank LBO Recruitment notice.
5. Now, click on the Apply Online link.
6. And click for the new registration, where you have to enter the email, mobile number, and Name.
7. After the initial registration, log in with the registration number and password, and continue with the remaining details.
Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2025: Registration To Be Starts Soon,Check Expected Schedule Cut-off, Seat Allotment Result & More Details
Lateral Recruitment of Local Bank Officers in JMGS I: Key Dates
|Important Events
|Dates
|Commencement of on-line registration of application
|20/08/2025
|Closure of registration of application
|04/09/2025
|Closure for editing application details
|04/09/2025
|Last date for printing your application
|19/09/2025
|Online Fee Payment
|20/08/2025 to 04/09/2025
Punjab & Sind Bank LBO: Eligibility
Age Limit: For JMGS-I, candidates must be between 20 and 30 years as on the cut-off date of 01 August 2025. It means that the candidate should have been born not earlier than 02 August 1995 and not later than 01 August 2005.
Work Experience: Applicants should have a minimum of 18 months of experience in any Public Sector Bank or Regional Rural Bank on a regular basis. Experience in private banks, NBFCs, cooperative banks, or fintech firms will not be considered.
Educational Qualifications: Graduate degree in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India, or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government
Nationality: A candidate should be a citizen of India, or A subject of Nepal or Bhutan, or A Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1 Jan 1962 to settle permanently, or A person of Indian origin who migrated from specified countries (Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, Vietnam) to settle in India
Punjab & Sind Bank LBO: Exam Pattern
|Section
|Questions
|Marks
|Time Duration
|Language
|English Language
|30
|30
|30 minutes
|English only
|Banking Knowledge
|40
|40
|40 minutes
|English & Hindi
|General Awareness with Economy
|30
|30
|30 minutes
|English & Hindi
|Computer Aptitude
|20
|20
|20 minutes
|English & Hindi
|Total
|120
|120
|120 minutes
|Mixed
Note: The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English, except for the English Language section which will be in English only.
Also Read: RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 Live Updates: RRB Graduate Level ScorecardTo Be Declared Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in; Direct Link, Cut-offs & More Details