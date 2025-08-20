- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
NEET PG 2025 Counselling 2025: NEET PG 2025 result has been declared on August 19, 2025 for the exam which was conducted on August 3. Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for NEET PG 2025 counselling. It will be conducted online for seat allotment. NEET PG 2025 counselling dates will be released along with the official brochure. The counselling is expected to begin in the first week of August 2025.It is Noted that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for the allocation of 50% of the All India Quota (AIQ).
NEET PG 2025: Who can be eligible for counselling 2025?
Candidates can only take part in the seat allocation process if they meet the minimal cutoff percentile for NEET PG 2025. Online registration, fee payment, choice declaration, seat allocation outcome, and reporting are all included in NEET PG counseling.
It should be noted that MCC handles 50% of the All India Quota seats, with the remaining 50% of AIQ seats being handled by the appropriate state counseling authorities. For the purpose of allocating seats in deemed, central universities, 50% AIQ seats, and 50 State quota seats, MCC holds four rounds of counseling.
NEET PG 2025 Cut off score:
|
Category
|
NEET PG 2025 cutoff score
|
Unreserved (UR)
|
275
|
SC/ST/OBC
|235
|
UR PWD
|
255
To be eligible for the counselling for NEET PG 2025 a candidate should be score more than or equal to the qualifying cutoffs declared by MCC.
NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Steps To Registration
Easy Steps to register for the counselling of NEET PG 2025 have been Given below:
Step 1: Visit To the official website on MCC-mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Now, Click on ‘PG Medical Counselling’
Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
Step 4: Note down the login credentials
Step 5: Login again to fill the application form
Step 6: Enter personal/academic details
Step 7: Check the form before final submission
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Process:
Qualify Candidates In NEET PG 2025, securing the minimum cut off percentile are eligible to participate in the counselling process. NEET PG counselling is conducted for admission to 50% All India Quota seats and 100% deemed/central universities, ESIC, and AFMS seats.
A total of four rounds of NEET PG counselling 2025 will be conducted by MCC for the above-mentioned seats. The respective State authorities will conduct counselling for the remaining 50% AIQ seats.
The counselling process starts with online registrations and ends with candidates reporting to the allotted institute with all the documents.
The counselling of NEET PG 2025 is conducted for admission to the following quotas:
- 50% All India Quota seats & 50% State Quota seats
- Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS)
- Deemed Universities
- Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU)
- Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical Colleges
NEET PG 2025 counselling fee:
|
Non-refundable
|
Category
|
Fee (in Rs)
|
For 50% AIQ/Central Universities
|
General
|
1,000
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
500
|
For Deemed Universities
|
All categories
|
5,000
|
Refundable
|
Category
|
Fee (in Rs)
|
For 50% AIQ/Central Universities
|
General
|
25,000
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
10,000
|
For Deemed Universities
|
All categories
|
2,00,000
What Documents To Be Required During NEET PG counselling 2025?
1. NEET PG 2025 result /rank letter
2. Class 10th marksheet/ birth certificate
3. Marksheets of MBBS
4. MBBS Degree Certificate along with Internship Completion Certificate
5. Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC
6. Valid, non-expired and authentic photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving licence/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhar card)
7. Caste Certificate (if applicable), Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable) & Disability Certificate (if applicable)
Candidates attending the counselling must note that they are required to appear physically for document verification and confirmation of the allotted seat. If they fail to report at the allotted institute, their candidature will be cancelled.
