NEET PG 2025 Counselling 2025: NEET PG 2025 result has been declared on August 19, 2025 for the exam which was conducted on August 3. Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for NEET PG 2025 counselling. It will be conducted online for seat allotment. NEET PG 2025 counselling dates will be released along with the official brochure. The counselling is expected to begin in the first week of August 2025.It is Noted that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for the allocation of 50% of the All India Quota (AIQ).

Candidates can only take part in the seat allocation process if they meet the minimal cutoff percentile for NEET PG 2025. Online registration, fee payment, choice declaration, seat allocation outcome, and reporting are all included in NEET PG counseling.

It should be noted that MCC handles 50% of the All India Quota seats, with the remaining 50% of AIQ seats being handled by the appropriate state counseling authorities. For the purpose of allocating seats in deemed, central universities, 50% AIQ seats, and 50 State quota seats, MCC holds four rounds of counseling.

NEET PG 2025 Cut off score: Category NEET PG 2025 cutoff score Unreserved (UR) 275 SC/ST/OBC 235 UR PWD 255 To be eligible for the counselling for NEET PG 2025 a candidate should be score more than or equal to the qualifying cutoffs declared by MCC. NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Steps To Registration Easy Steps to register for the counselling of NEET PG 2025 have been Given below: