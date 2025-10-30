The 21st edition of the CTET exam will be held on February 8, 2026. The CBSE CTET notice is:

The application process for the CTET Exam begins with registration. One must go through the CTET Eligibility Criteria before filling out the form. Have a look at the important points regarding the CTET registration 2026:

-Enter the correct mobile number and email ID, as all the communication regarding the exam is done through mobile and email only

-No correction is accepted through fax, application or email.

-The application fee is not refunded

Note: The application fee for CTET 2025 is Rs 1,000 for General/OBC candidates for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both papers. For SC/ST/Differently Abled Person candidates, the fee is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.