- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
CTET Application Form 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the notification and application form for the CTET February 2026 exam. The CTET notification 2026 is expected to be released sometime around October 31, 2025. The CBSE CTET application form will be available along with the 2025 notification PDF. Candidates should read the notification in detail to learn about eligibility, application form dates, exam pattern, syllabus, and the entire process. Only eligible candidates can register.
The 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held on February 8, 2025, in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who wish to apply for government teacher recruitment exams like KVS and NVS must fill out the form online. Paper 1 is for teachers in classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for teachers in classes 6 to 8.
The 21st edition of the CTET exam will be held on February 8, 2026. The CBSE CTET notice is:
Also Read: DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Link For 10,673 Posts To Be Activated On This Date At dee.assam.gov.in; Details Here
CTET Registration 2026: Timeline & Documents Checklist
The application process for the CTET Exam begins with registration. One must go through the CTET Eligibility Criteria before filling out the form. Have a look at the important points regarding the CTET registration 2026:
-Enter the correct mobile number and email ID, as all the communication regarding the exam is done through mobile and email only
-No correction is accepted through fax, application or email.
-The application fee is not refunded
Note: The application fee for CTET 2025 is Rs 1,000 for General/OBC candidates for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both papers. For SC/ST/Differently Abled Person candidates, the fee is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.
Documents Required for CTET Registration 2025:
Candidates who apply for the CTET exam 2025 should be ready with the following documents and details to fill the application form. Other than this, they must ensure that they fulfill CTET eligibility criteria to avoid rejection of candidature.
- An active Email ID
- Mobile number
- Details about identity proof - Passport/Aadhaar card/voter ID/ration card etc
- Scanned images of the candidate’s photograph and signature as per the specified format to upload in the form
- Class 10th and 12th educational certificates
- Graduation/B.Ed certificates
- Debit or credit card/ net banking details for online fee payment
Also Read: School Holiday Tomorrow (Friday) Live: Check States & City-Wise School Closure Updates Due To Cyclone 'Montha' & November Month Festivals
If a candidate faces any difficulty while filling the CTET application form, then he/she can contact the CTET exam authorities. The following are the details for contacting the concerned authorities between 10 AM to 5 PM on working days.
Address: The Joint Secretary (CTET), Central Teacher Eligibility Test Unit, Central Board of Secondary Education, PS 1-2, Institutional Area, IP Extension, Patparganj, Delhi-110 092
Contact No: 011-22235774, 22247176 Fax: 22235775
Email: ctet@cbse.gov.in