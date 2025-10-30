DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2025: The DEE Assam has started a Special Recruitment Drive 2025 to hire 10,673 teachers for Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) schools. This recruitment is only for teachers who are already working under Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) as Contractual or State Pool Teachers.

Candidates who are Indian Citizens as well as permanent residents of Assam and qualified in the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET) or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) may apply online for these posts. The online form will be available from November 8, 2025, to November 30, 2025 (midnight). Those who are eligible as SSA teachers can apply online at dee.assam.gov.in. The main aim of this recruitment is to make SSA teachers permanent and improve the quality of education in Assam’s schools.

DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview Particulars Details Exam Name DEE Assam Special Recruitment 2025 Conducting Body Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam Post Name Lower Primary (LP) & Upper Primary (UP) Teacher Total Vacancies 10,673 Posts Application Mode Online Official Website dee.assam.gov.in Notification Release Date 28th October 2025 Application Start Date 8th November 2025 (10 AM) Last Date to Apply 30th November 2025 (till midnight) DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply Interested and eligible candidates may apply online for these vacancy by visiting Official DEE Assam Recruitment Portal. Candidates may follow below mentioned steps to apply for Assam TET Teacher Vacancy. Step 1: Scroll down, go to Important Web-Links section .

Step 2: Click on the "Online Application Form" and complete the registration process by clicking "Register Now". Step 3: In the next stage, fill your all personal and educational details and upload necessary documents. Step 4: At the end, submit the form.



Step 5: After submitting the online application, the candidates will get a Unique Number against the submitted application and will keep the printout of the unique Number for all future references. Those who are eligible for the Assam Teacher Recruitment 2025 posts can apply online once the link is active. Make sure to keep your documents, ID proof, photo, and signature ready before applying. Fill the form carefully and on time to avoid any last-minute problems.