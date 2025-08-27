- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
PSUs Through GATE 2026: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will start registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) from tomorrow, August 28, 2025. Apart from admission to postgraduate programmes, fellowships, study abroad opportunities and research positions, GATE 2026 scores can be used for recruitment in public sector undertakings (PSUs). These are government-owned companies in which the central or state government holds 51 per cent or more stake.
If you are interested in getting a job in a PSU, it is mandatory to first clear GATE 2026 and clear other major rounds including group discussion, aptitude test and interview test as per the respective PSU procedure. Based on the performance in the written test and aptitude test, group discussion and personal interview, candidates will be shortlisted for the final merit list of the PSU, and eventually they will receive an offer from the desired organization. If you are looking for a job in a PSU, we have compiled a complete list of public sectors that accept GATE 2026 score for you.
PSUs Accepting GATE 2026 Scores:
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score is accepted for recruitment purposes by most of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) across India. Here is the list of PSUs that are accepting GATE 2026 scorecard:
|S.No.
|PSU Name
|Full Form
|1
|AAI
|Airports Authority of India
|2
|BHEL
|Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
|3
|BSNL
|Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
|4
|CIL
|Coal India Limited
|5
|CRIS
|Centre for Railway Information Systems
|6
|CVPPL
|Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited
|7
|DVC
|Damodar Valley Corporation
|8
|ECIL
|Electronics Corporation of India Limited
|9
|EIL
|Engineers India Limited
|10
|GAIL
|GAIL (India) Limited
|11
|GRID India
|GRID India
|12
|IOCL
|Indian Oil Corporation Limited
|13
|MDSL
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited
|14
|NALCO
|National Aluminium Company Limited
|15
|NCRTC
|National Capital Region Transport Corporation
|16
|NHAI
|National Highways Authority of India
|17
|NMDC
|National Mineral Development Corporation
|18
|NLCIL
|Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited
|19
|NEEPCO
|North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited
|20
|NPCIL
|Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited
|21
|NTPC
|National Thermal Power Corporation
|22
|OPTCL
|Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited
|23
|ONGC
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|24
|POWERGRID
|Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
|25
|POSOCO
|Power System Operation Corporation Limited
|26
|PSPCL
|Punjab State Power Corporation Limited
|27
|RINL
|Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited
|28
|SAIL
|Steel Authority of India Limited
Note: This list is not exhaustive, more PSUs can be added which can be recruited through GATE 2026.
Key Takeaway For GATE Aspirants:
If you are preparing for the GATE 2026 exam, remember that your score has the potential to unlock a huge number of academic opportunities but if you want to secure a high-paying government job in PSUs of India, candidates must be prepared for both the exam and the recruitment process of the prestigious PSUs because by cracking GATE 2026 with a good rank, you can secure your career and the pride of serving in the elite government-owned enterprises of India.
