PSUs Through GATE 2026: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will start registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) from tomorrow, August 28, 2025. Apart from admission to postgraduate programmes, fellowships, study abroad opportunities and research positions, GATE 2026 scores can be used for recruitment in public sector undertakings (PSUs). These are government-owned companies in which the central or state government holds 51 per cent or more stake.

If you are interested in getting a job in a PSU, it is mandatory to first clear GATE 2026 and clear other major rounds including group discussion, aptitude test and interview test as per the respective PSU procedure. Based on the performance in the written test and aptitude test, group discussion and personal interview, candidates will be shortlisted for the final merit list of the PSU, and eventually they will receive an offer from the desired organization. If you are looking for a job in a PSU, we have compiled a complete list of public sectors that accept GATE 2026 score for you.

PSUs Accepting GATE 2026 Scores:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score is accepted for recruitment purposes by most of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) across India. Here is the list of PSUs that are accepting GATE 2026 scorecard:

S.No.            PSU Name            Full Form
1 AAI Airports Authority of India
2 BHEL Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
3 BSNL Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
4 CIL Coal India Limited
5 CRIS Centre for Railway Information Systems
6 CVPPL Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited
7 DVC Damodar Valley Corporation
8 ECIL Electronics Corporation of India Limited
9 EIL Engineers India Limited
10 GAIL GAIL (India) Limited
11 GRID India GRID India
12 IOCL Indian Oil Corporation Limited
13 MDSL Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited
14 NALCO National Aluminium Company Limited
15 NCRTC National Capital Region Transport Corporation
16 NHAI National Highways Authority of India
17 NMDC National Mineral Development Corporation
18 NLCIL Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited
19 NEEPCO North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited
20 NPCIL Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited
21 NTPC National Thermal Power Corporation
22 OPTCL Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited
23 ONGC Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
24 POWERGRID Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
25 POSOCO Power System Operation Corporation Limited
26 PSPCL Punjab State Power Corporation Limited
27 RINL Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited
28 SAIL Steel Authority of India Limited

Note: This list is not exhaustive, more PSUs can be added which can be recruited through GATE 2026.

Key Takeaway For GATE Aspirants:

If you are preparing for the GATE 2026 exam, remember that your score has the potential to unlock a huge number of academic opportunities but if you want to secure a high-paying government job in PSUs of India, candidates must be prepared for both the exam and the recruitment process of the prestigious PSUs because by cracking GATE 2026 with a good rank, you can secure your career and the pride of serving in the elite government-owned enterprises of India.

