PSUs Through GATE 2026: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will start registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) from tomorrow, August 28, 2025. Apart from admission to postgraduate programmes, fellowships, study abroad opportunities and research positions, GATE 2026 scores can be used for recruitment in public sector undertakings (PSUs). These are government-owned companies in which the central or state government holds 51 per cent or more stake.

If you are interested in getting a job in a PSU, it is mandatory to first clear GATE 2026 and clear other major rounds including group discussion, aptitude test and interview test as per the respective PSU procedure. Based on the performance in the written test and aptitude test, group discussion and personal interview, candidates will be shortlisted for the final merit list of the PSU, and eventually they will receive an offer from the desired organization. If you are looking for a job in a PSU, we have compiled a complete list of public sectors that accept GATE 2026 score for you.

PSUs Accepting GATE 2026 Scores: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score is accepted for recruitment purposes by most of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) across India. Here is the list of PSUs that are accepting GATE 2026 scorecard: