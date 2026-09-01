Telangana School News Update: Good news for students attending government schools in Telangana! To reduce the burden of school bags and foster creativity and skill development among students, the Telangana Education Department has decided to observe 'No Bag Day' on the third Saturday of every month.

According to official orders, this initiative will be implemented for students in Classes 1 through 10 across government schools in Telangana, with a total of 10 days in the academic year designated as 'No Bag Day'.

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No Bag Day Dates For This Academic Year

No Bag Day Schedule

September 19 November 21 December 19 January 16 February 20 March 20

What Will Students Do On These Days?

On these days, students will not carry school bags and will participate in various engaging activities instead of regular classroom learning. Schools have been instructed to organise sports activities, experiments, educational trips, creative activities, and skill-based learning programmes to make the day both fun and educational for students.

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