HBSE Class 11 Hindi (CORE) Syllabus 2025-26: The syllabus of the CBSE Hindi Core Class 11th has been announced by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH/HBSE) for the upcoming academic session 2025 to 2026 on their official website. The students can visit the website of Haryana Board at http://bseh.org.in/. The syllabus will give a proper idea for students and they can prepare accordingly for the examination. The Hindi Core curriculum for the academic session 2025 to 2026 includes the topics to study from the Haryana Board Class 11th Hindi Core books.

The Haryana HBSE Class 11 Hindi (CORE) Syllabus is structured in a way that it builds students’ competencies and confidence across four foundational language areas such as Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. The syllabus makes sure to improve both reading and writing skills so that the students understand the core objectives of the subject. Check out this detailed article and download the free syllabus PDF.

Now that you understand the syllabus released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH/HBSE), you can study the topics from Haryana Board class 11th Hindi Core Books clearly. Then you can use HBSE 11th Class Hindi Core Solutions to solve the chapter wise exercises as well as questions to check your preparation levels. Before the examination, students are advised to solve sample papers, previous years question papers.

How will the syllabus help in your preparation? 1. Updated Exam Pattern & Topics: The latest syllabus will help the students to understand any changes that are included by the Board and Institute, make sure that the students are preparing according to the new exam format.