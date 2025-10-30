HP TET Admit Card 2025 Released : The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has published the HPTET 2025 admit cards for the examination on their official website. Those candidates who have applied for the HP TET Examination 2025 will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the website.

The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be conducted on November 2 and November 5, 2025 by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. According to reports, around 16,800 individuals are set to participate in this critical Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to become aspiring teachers in the state.

The candidates appearing for several papers such as JBT, TGT (Arts, Medical, Non-Medical), Shastri, Language Teacher, Punjabi, and Urdu will be required to download their hall tickets by logging into their account with their application number and date of birth.

The HP TET Admit Card 2025 contains important details such as exam centre, reporting time, shift, and important instructions. The examination will be conducted in two different shifts on both days, with the first shift taking place from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the second examination shift from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

How to Download HP TET Admit Card 2025:

The students can download the HP TET 2025 admit card by following these mentioned steps:

Step 1. Students have to visit the HPBOSE official website- hpbose.org to download the admit cards.

Step 2. There will be a link for the HP TET 2025 admit card download in the ’Latest News’ section on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you have to enter the login credentials- Application number and Date of Birth.

Step 4. Submit the details carefully and download the HP TET 2025 hall ticket for future reference.

Direct Link to Download

