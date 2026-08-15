IBPS PO Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the PO Preliminary Examination 2026 on the official portal. Candidates who have applied for the 7,565 Probationary Officer vacancies can download their hall ticket from ibps.in using their registration number and password. The examination is scheduled for August 22 and 23 across various locations nationwide. The admit card is a key document carrying information such as exam date, shift, reporting time, roll number, registration number, exam centre address, and exam-day instructions. On all exam days, applicants need to carry a printed copy of the e-admit card along with a valid identity proof.

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How to Download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026?

Using the following steps, candidates can download their e-admit card from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CRP PO/MT XVI” section.

Step 3: Select the “Download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026” link.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Fill in the captcha code and submit all details.

Step 6: Your IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take printout copies for the exam day.

Also Read: UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 Out: Here’s How to Download Civil Services IAS Mains Hall Ticket At upsconline.nic.in

IBPS PO Prelims 2026: Shift Details

The prelims exams will be held across four shifts on both days. Exact shift timings will be mentioned on the admit card.

Shift 1: Reporting at 8 AM; exam from 9 AM to 10 AM

Shift 2: Reporting at 10:30 AM; exam from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Shift 3: Reporting at 1 PM; exam from 2 PM to 3 PM

Shift 4: Reporting at 3:30 PM; exam from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Documents To Carry Along With Admit Card

Candidates need to carry the following documents with them along with the admit card on the exam day.