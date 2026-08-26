ICSI CS June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the official portal for CS June 2026 marks verification today, August 26, 2026. Candidates not satisfied with their ICSI CS June marks can apply for verification within this time period via the ICSI official portal at smash.icsi.edu. The window will close on September 15, 2026 (12 Noon). Earlier, the ICSI CS June 2026 results were declared on August 25, 2026, across various stages of the Company Secretary examinations held between June 1 and June 7, 2026.

During the marks verification process, the Institute will check whether marks awarded to the candidates are calculated correctly or not. Those who are not satisfied with the marks granted by the authorities can apply for verification within the prescribed time limit. The portal is open for 21 days from August 26 to September 15, 2026.

What Is the Marks Verification Process?

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How To Apply For ICSI CS June Marks Verification 2026?

Here’s how you can apply for marks verification via the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official website or directly log in to the SMASH portal at smash.icsi.edu.

Step 2: Enter your user ID, registration number, and password to log in.

Step 3: Browse the tab and select the exam name. Click on the verification of marks link.

Step 4: Select the add request option.

Step 5: Choose your exam session as June 2026 and select the application type (Verification of Marks, Inspection of Answer Books, or Certified Copies).

Step 6: Select the particular subject for which you want to verify marks.

Step 7: Pay the prescribed fee and submit your request.

ICSI CS June Marks Verification 2026: Fee Details

Based on the type of request submitted by candidates, the fee will vary. All fees must be paid via online payment modes during the submission of requests.