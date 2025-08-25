- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
ICSI CS June Result 2025 Live Updates: ICSI CS Professional result June 2025 has been announced, while the CS Executive result will be declared at 2 pm. After the official announcement, candidates can check their marks at icsi.edu. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSI CS June 2025 examinations can download the scorecard online by entering their login details
ICSI CS June Result 2025: Steps To check Professional, Executive result
1. Visit to the ICSI official website, icsi.edu.
2. Now, Open the CS Professional or CS Executive June result link displayed on the homepage, as required.
3. Enter the login credential information and submit.
4. Finally Check and download the result.
- 01:09 PM, 25 Aug 2025
ICSI Result June 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Is CS Executive June 2025 Result Out?
ICSI CS Executive June 2025 result has not been released yet. ICSI has mentioned officially that results will be declared at 2 PM.
- 11:52 AM, 25 Aug 2025
ICSI CS Executive June 2025 Result Live Updates: Scorecard Link Will Be Activated Soon
ICSI will announce the CS Executive result June 2025 at 2 PM.Candidates who appeared for the CS Executive June 2025 examination can download the scorecard at the official website icsi.edu.
- 11:06 AM, 25 Aug 2025
ICSI CS Professional Result June 2025 Live Updates: Result Announced
ICSI has released the CS Professional June 2025 result at icsi.results.shiksha. Candidates can now check theore score by entering the login credential i.e. roll number and application number.
- 11:04 AM, 25 Aug 2025
ICSI CS Professional June 2025 Live Updates: Toppers for Old Syllabus declared
ICSI has announced the list of CS Professional June 2025 old syllabus. Check toppers list below:
- 10:44 AM, 25 Aug 2025
ICSI CS Professional Result June 2025 Live Updates: Result Timing
ICSI CS Professional result June 2025 will be announced at 11 AM. The link to download the CS Professional scorecard June 2025 will be actiavted anytime soon before 11 AM at icsi.edu
- 10:42 AM, 25 Aug 2025
ICSI CS Professional Result June 2025 Live Updates: Where to Check?
To download the ICSI CS Professional June 2025 result, candidates can visit the official website at icsi.edu
- 10:26 AM, 25 Aug 2025
ICSI Result June 2025 Live Updates: CS Professional Shortly at icsi.edu
ICSI will declare the CS Professional result June 2025 within 30minutes at icsi.edu. To check the score, candidates must enter their ICSI roll number and application number.
- 10:21 AM, 25 Aug 2025
ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result June 2025 Live Updates: Steps to Download ICSI CS Result June 2025
To download the ICSI CS June 2025 result, candidates may follow the steps below:
1. Go to the official website of ICSI; icsi.edu
2. Click on tab displaying ‘CS Executive June 2025 result’ or ‘CS Professional June 2025 result’
3. Screen will now display the login page
4. Select the examination Enter ICSI CS login details: ICSI roll number & ICSI application number
5. Screen will now show the ICSI CS scorecard of the chosen programme
6. Save and print the scorecard for future reference
- 10:08 AM, 25 Aug 2025
ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result June 2025 Live Updates: Date & Time
Programme,
Result Date,
Result Time,
ICSI CS Professional Result June 2025
25-Aug-2025
11 AM
ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025
25-Aug-2025
2 PM
- 09:44 AM, 25 Aug 2025
ICSI CS June Result 2025 Live Updates: When will the next exam be conducted?
The next CS Executive and Professional exams will be held in December. The institute has released the eligibility criteria and cut-off dates for the December session.
- 09:30 AM, 25 Aug 2025
ICSI CS June Result 2025 Live Updates: Executive, Professional Results today
ICSI's June Professional and Executive exam results will be announced today, August 25.
- 09:29 AM, 25 Aug 2025
ICSI CS June Result 2025 Live Updates: CS Executive & Professional result time
The CS Executive June exam result will be announced at 2 pm, ICSI said.