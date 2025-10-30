ICSI CSEET Admit Card November 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially published the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 examination admit card on October 29, 2025 on their official website. Those candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The CSEET examination will take place on 8 November 2025 and is conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Registration for the November session examination was concluded October 15, 2025. If the students have to download the admit card, then they can log in using their 17-digit registration number (Unique ID) and Date of Birth. The November exam will take place in an online mode.

The time duration to complete the examination is 2 hours in a computer-based, MCQ pattern. Questions will be asked from subjects including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The question paper will be of 200 marks.

Also Read: SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Date And Time Live Updates: Expected Release Date, How To Download Scorecard At ssc.gov.in; Check Here

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1.Students must visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.in to download their admit cards.

Step 2. On the home page, click on the link to download the ICSI CSEET November 2025 Admit Card.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you have to enter your login credentials and submit them.

Step 4. Submit your credentials and ICSI CSEET November 2025 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further reference.

Also Read: LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 OUT At licindia.in; How To Check, Download Scorecard PDF Here