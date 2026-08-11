Indian Oil Recruitment 2026: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a short recruitment notification (Advt. No. IOCL/CO-HR/Rectt/2026/01) for Executive and Non-Executive posts across various disciplines. The online application window is slated to open on August 12, 2026 on the official IOCL careers portal.
This recruitment provides opportunities for candidates from Engineering, MBA, Law and Chemistry backgrounds. The organisation invites online applications from eligible candidates for various executive and non-executive positions.
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Indian Oil Recruitment 2026: Overview
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Events
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Details
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Organization Name
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Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
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Post Name
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Engineers/Officers, Law Officers, Assistant Quality Control Officers & Junior Engineers/Junior Officers
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Total Posts
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Not Specified
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Advertisement No.
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IOCL/CO-HR/Rectt/2026/01
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Job Type
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Central Government PSU Jobs
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Qualification
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Engineering Degree / MBA / Law Degree / M.Sc Chemistry / Diploma Engineering
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Salary
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Rs 30,000 - Rs 1,60,000 Per Month
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Application Start Date
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12-08-2026 (Tentative)
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Last Date to Apply
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31-08-2026 (Tentative)
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Exam Date
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24-09-2026 (Tentative)
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Short Notification PDF
|Indian Oil Recruitment 2026
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Official Website
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https://www.iocl.com/
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Indian Oil Recruitment 2026: Vacancy & Pay Structure
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Post Name
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Grade
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Pay Scale
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Minimum Educational Qualification
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Engineers / Officers
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Grade A
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Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000
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B.E. / B.Tech in relevant engineering branch or full-time MBA
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Law Officers
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Grade A
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Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000
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Degree in Law (LLB) with relevant post-qualification experience
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Assistant Quality Control Officers
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Grade A0
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Rs 40,000 – Rs 1,40,000
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M.Sc. in Chemistry with relevant experience
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Junior Engineers / Junior Officers
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Grade E0
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Rs 30,000 – Rs 1,20,000
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3-year Engineering Diploma in relevant discipline
Steps To Apply for Indian Oil Recruitment 2026:
1. Visit the official IOCL website.
2. Go to the Recruitment/Career section.
3. Read the official notification carefully.
4. Click on the online application link.
5. Complete registration using email ID and mobile number.
6. Fill out the application form with correct details.
7. Upload required documents and photograph.
8. Submit the application form.
9. Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.
Indian Oil Recruitment 2026 Important Links
Short Notification PDF: Click here
Official Website: Click here