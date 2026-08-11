Indian Oil Recruitment 2026: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a short recruitment notification (Advt. No. IOCL/CO-HR/Rectt/2026/01) for Executive and Non-Executive posts across various disciplines. The online application window is slated to open on August 12, 2026 on the official IOCL careers portal.

This recruitment provides opportunities for candidates from Engineering, MBA, Law and Chemistry backgrounds. The organisation invites online applications from eligible candidates for various executive and non-executive positions. ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Download Supplementary Marksheets Shortly At cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker And UMANG App Indian Oil Recruitment 2026: Overview Events Details Organization Name Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Post Name Engineers/Officers, Law Officers, Assistant Quality Control Officers & Junior Engineers/Junior Officers Total Posts Not Specified Advertisement No. IOCL/CO-HR/Rectt/2026/01 Job Type Central Government PSU Jobs Qualification Engineering Degree / MBA / Law Degree / M.Sc Chemistry / Diploma Engineering Salary Rs 30,000 - Rs 1,60,000 Per Month Application Start Date 12-08-2026 (Tentative) Last Date to Apply 31-08-2026 (Tentative) Exam Date 24-09-2026 (Tentative) Short Notification PDF Indian Oil Recruitment 2026 Official Website https://www.iocl.com/ ALSO READ: Ram Temple CEO Interviews Begin, 18 Candidates Shortlisted; Announcement Likely By September 2 Indian Oil Recruitment 2026: Vacancy & Pay Structure Post Name Grade Pay Scale Minimum Educational Qualification Engineers / Officers Grade A Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000 B.E. / B.Tech in relevant engineering branch or full-time MBA Law Officers Grade A Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000 Degree in Law (LLB) with relevant post-qualification experience Assistant Quality Control Officers Grade A0 Rs 40,000 – Rs 1,40,000 M.Sc. in Chemistry with relevant experience Junior Engineers / Junior Officers Grade E0 Rs 30,000 – Rs 1,20,000 3-year Engineering Diploma in relevant discipline Steps To Apply for Indian Oil Recruitment 2026: 1. Visit the official IOCL website. 2. Go to the Recruitment/Career section.

3. Read the official notification carefully. 4. Click on the online application link. 5. Complete registration using email ID and mobile number. 6. Fill out the application form with correct details. 7. Upload required documents and photograph. 8. Submit the application form. 9. Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference. Indian Oil Recruitment 2026 Important Links Short Notification PDF: Click here Official Website: Click here

IOCL Short Notification 2026.pdf