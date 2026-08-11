  • Source:JND

Indian Oil Recruitment 2026: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a short recruitment notification (Advt. No. IOCL/CO-HR/Rectt/2026/01) for Executive and Non-Executive posts across various disciplines. The online application window is slated to open on August 12, 2026 on the official IOCL careers portal.

This recruitment provides opportunities for candidates from Engineering, MBA, Law and Chemistry backgrounds.  The organisation invites online applications from eligible candidates for various executive and non-executive positions.

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Indian Oil Recruitment 2026: Overview

Events

Details

Organization Name

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Post Name

Engineers/Officers, Law Officers, Assistant Quality Control Officers & Junior Engineers/Junior Officers

Total Posts

Not Specified

Advertisement No.

IOCL/CO-HR/Rectt/2026/01

Job Type

Central Government PSU Jobs

Qualification

Engineering Degree / MBA / Law Degree / M.Sc Chemistry / Diploma Engineering

Salary

Rs 30,000 - Rs 1,60,000 Per Month

Application Start Date

12-08-2026 (Tentative)

Last Date to Apply

31-08-2026 (Tentative)

Exam Date

24-09-2026 (Tentative)

Short Notification PDF

 Indian Oil Recruitment 2026

Official Website

https://www.iocl.com/

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Indian Oil Recruitment 2026: Vacancy & Pay Structure

Post Name

Grade

Pay Scale                

Minimum Educational Qualification

Engineers / Officers

Grade A

Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000

B.E. / B.Tech in relevant engineering branch or full-time MBA

Law Officers

Grade A

Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000

Degree in Law (LLB) with relevant post-qualification experience

Assistant Quality Control Officers

Grade A0

Rs 40,000 – Rs 1,40,000

M.Sc. in Chemistry with relevant experience

Junior Engineers / Junior Officers

Grade E0

Rs 30,000 – Rs 1,20,000

3-year Engineering Diploma in relevant discipline

 

Steps To Apply for Indian Oil Recruitment 2026:

1. Visit the official IOCL website.

2. Go to the Recruitment/Career section.

3. Read the official notification carefully.

4. Click on the online application link.

5. Complete registration using email ID and mobile number.

6. Fill out the application form with correct details.

7. Upload required documents and photograph.

8. Submit the application form.

9. Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Indian Oil Recruitment 2026 Important Links

Short Notification PDF: Click here

Official Website: Click here


IOCL Short Notification 2026.pdf

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