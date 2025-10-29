IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: The India Post Payment Bank is all set to conclude the registration process for the IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025 today on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates have the last opportunity to apply for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts and can submit their application forms through the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com.

The candidates will be required to use their registration number and password to log in. Through this recruitment process, the IPPB will fill 348 positions within the company. IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Registration Fee The application fee to apply for the IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025 IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025 is Rs 750. The bank has advised candidates to ensure their eligibility before paying the fees/applying online for the recruitment.

The students must note that once the registration form is submitted, it won’t be allowed to be withdrawn and the fee once paid will NOT be refunded under any circumstances. The candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying for the recruitment process.

Candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline (Regular /Distance Learning) from a prestigious University/ Institution/ Board recognised by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body to be eligible for the IPPB GDS Recruitment. IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply Step 1: Students must visit www.ippbonline.com, the official website. Step 2: Select Current Openings after selecting Careers. Step 3: Click on the Executive Recruitment 2025 alert. Step 4: Carefully review the eligibility information on the homepage. Step 5: You have to enter your basic information and click 'Apply Online.' Step 6: You have to enter your password and registration number to log in. Step 7: Select the postal circle of your choice and add your declaration, thumb impression, signature, and photo. Step 8: Pay the online application fees for the recruitment process and verify every detail before submitting. Step 9: Download the confirmation page for future reference. Direct Link to apply