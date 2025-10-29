UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission will release the UPSSSC PET result 2025 soon on their official website. Those students who have appeared for UPSSSC PET 2025 Examination will be able to check their results by visiting the website and by using their login details.

Although there has been no official update regarding the announcement date and time of UPSSSC PET 2025 result. However, with the release of the provisional answer key of the UPSSSC PET 2025, it is expected that the results can be out in November.

The candidates will be required to use their login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and gender to access their result. Along with the result, UPSSC PET cutoff will also be released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission. Those candidates meeting qualifying as well as cutoff will be eligible for the next process of selection.

UPSSSC PET examination 2025 was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordination Service Selection Commission on September 6 and 7, 2025 in two different shifts each day across the state. The result will be officially announced on the UPSSSC website upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who qualify in the PET will be eligible to appear for the main examination.

Steps to check UPSSSC PET Result 2025:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website: upsssc.gov.in to check their results.

Step 2. There will be a link for the UPSSSC PET Result 2025 available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where students have to enter registration number, date of birth and gender.

Step 4. Submit your details and your UPSSSC PET result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the result carefully and download it for future reference.

