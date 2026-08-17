The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially published the provisional results for the Civil Police Constable recruitment drive across the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and Kalyana Karnataka (KK) divisions. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now view their qualifying status and access their provisional scorecards through the authority's dedicated online portal.
This declaration marks a vital milestone in the recruitment drive managed by KEA for the Karnataka Police Department. Candidates are advised to review their individual performance data, verify their login details, and secure a soft copy of the document for upcoming stages of the selection process.
ALSO READ: Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 874 Posts; Check Eligibility, Fee, Selection Process And Direct Link Here
KEA Constable Result 2026: Overview
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had earlier launched the recruitment drive for the Civil Police Constable posts in the Police Department. Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
|
Post Name
|
Civil Police Constable positions
|
Category
|
Result
|
Exam typs
|
Kannada language test
|
Result Status
|
Out
|
Official Website
|
https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/
Steps to Access Scorecards
Visit the official portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Click on the link for Provisional Civil Constable RPC/KK Posts - 2026 Examination Result.
Enter your assigned Application Number and Date of Birth on the login window.
View your provisional result scorecard and download the PDF for documentation.
ALSO READ: 16-Year-Old Dubai Teen Lakshmanan Meyyappan Sets Guinness Record As Becomes World's Youngest Chartered Certified Accountant
KEA Constable Result 2026 Download Link
The result download link for the Civil Police Constable Recruitment (RPC & KK) and Kalyana Karnataka (KK) has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download the result PDF through the link given on the official website. Alternatively, the result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|
Exam Result Name
|
Details
|
Civil Police Constable Recruitment - Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) - 2026
|
Civil Police Constable Recruitment - Kalyana Karnataka (KK) - 2026