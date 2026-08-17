The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially published the provisional results for the Civil Police Constable recruitment drive across the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and Kalyana Karnataka (KK) divisions. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now view their qualifying status and access their provisional scorecards through the authority's dedicated online portal.



This declaration marks a vital milestone in the recruitment drive managed by KEA for the Karnataka Police Department. Candidates are advised to review their individual performance data, verify their login details, and secure a soft copy of the document for upcoming stages of the selection process.