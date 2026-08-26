- Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026 timetable has been officially released.
- Application deadline without late fees is September 10, 2026.
- Exams commence on October 12, covering various subjects and streams.
Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: The Department of General Education, Kerala, has released the official timetable for the Kerala Plus One improvement examination 2026. The exam calendar is available on the official Higher Secondary Education (HSE) portal. The improvement examinations will be held for regular, lateral entry, re-admission, compartment, and special category candidates. The notification includes details regarding exam fees and exam dates. Students are advised to read the notification thoroughly and complete their registration and fee payment process before the prescribed deadline to appear for the exam.
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Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: Important Dates
Candidates willing to appear for the exam must submit their application requests by September 10, 2026 without the implications of late fees. Key dates related to the Kerala Plus One improvement exam 2026 are as follows.
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Events
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Dates
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Application Deadline Without Late Fees
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September 10, 2026
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Deadline for treasury fee payment without a fine
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September 11, 2026
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Application with Rs 600 fine
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By September 15, 2026
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Last date for principals to remit the fee with the Rs 600 fine
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By September 16, 2026
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Deadline for online registration of candidates and uploading of data through the Department portal.
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By September 16, 2026
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Exam Starts On
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October 12, 2026
Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: Subject-Wise Timetable
The first-year higher secondary improvement examination 2026 will commence on October 12. The FN abbreviations below stand for the forenoon session, while AN is the afternoon session. The subject-wise exam timetable is given below:
October 12, FN: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
October 12, AN: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
October 13, FN: Part I English
October 14, FN: Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
October 14, AN: Economics, Electronic Systems
October 15, FN: Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
October 15, AN: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
October 16, FN: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
October 17, FN: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature and Art Subjects
Arts Exam Schedule 2026
For Arts subjects, there is a separate exam timetable. The exam will start with the Main paper on October 12 and will conclude on October 17 with the Aesthetic paper.
October 12 (FN): Main
October 13 (FN): Part I English
October 13 (AN): Subsidiary
October 14 (FN): Sanskrit
October 15 (FN): Part II Languages
October 16 (FN): Literature
October 17 (FN): Aesthetic
Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: Key Points
1. Examinations without practicals will be held in the forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm, while the afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:45 pm, along with a small break in between.
2. Regular, lateral-entry, and re-admission candidates must pay Rs 175 per paper. To get the certificate, they need to pay an extra Rs 40.
3. Candidates under the compartment category have to pay Rs 225 along with a certificate fee of Rs 80 for two certificates.
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