Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: The Department of General Education, Kerala, has released the official timetable for the Kerala Plus One improvement examination 2026. The exam calendar is available on the official Higher Secondary Education (HSE) portal. The improvement examinations will be held for regular, lateral entry, re-admission, compartment, and special category candidates. The notification includes details regarding exam fees and exam dates. Students are advised to read the notification thoroughly and complete their registration and fee payment process before the prescribed deadline to appear for the exam.

Also Read: UP Government Doubles MBBS And BDS Internship Stipend to Rs 25,000 Per Month, Approves 25 Lakh Tablet Purchase Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: Important Dates Candidates willing to appear for the exam must submit their application requests by September 10, 2026 without the implications of late fees. Key dates related to the Kerala Plus One improvement exam 2026 are as follows.

Events Dates Application Deadline Without Late Fees September 10, 2026 Deadline for treasury fee payment without a fine September 11, 2026 Application with Rs 600 fine By September 15, 2026 Last date for principals to remit the fee with the Rs 600 fine By September 16, 2026 Deadline for online registration of candidates and uploading of data through the Department portal. By September 16, 2026 Exam Starts On October 12, 2026 Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: Subject-Wise Timetable The first-year higher secondary improvement examination 2026 will commence on October 12. The FN abbreviations below stand for the forenoon session, while AN is the afternoon session. The subject-wise exam timetable is given below: October 12, FN: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

October 12, AN: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy October 13, FN: Part I English October 14, FN: Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology October 14, AN: Economics, Electronic Systems October 15, FN: Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology October 15, AN: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics October 16, FN: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English October 17, FN: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature and Art Subjects Arts Exam Schedule 2026 For Arts subjects, there is a separate exam timetable. The exam will start with the Main paper on October 12 and will conclude on October 17 with the Aesthetic paper. October 12 (FN): Main

October 13 (FN): Part I English

October 13 (AN): Subsidiary

October 14 (FN): Sanskrit

October 15 (FN): Part II Languages

October 16 (FN): Literature

October 17 (FN): Aesthetic Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: Key Points 1. Examinations without practicals will be held in the forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm, while the afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:45 pm, along with a small break in between.

2. Regular, lateral-entry, and re-admission candidates must pay Rs 175 per paper. To get the certificate, they need to pay an extra Rs 40. 3. Candidates under the compartment category have to pay Rs 225 along with a certificate fee of Rs 80 for two certificates. Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Exam on August 30, Check Exam Timing And Key Instructions Here

