NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct the NEET PG entrance examination 2026 on August 30, 2026, in a single shift for a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes. Candidates appearing for the exam must follow the exam day instructions diligently as mentioned on the NEET PG admit card 2026. These instructions ensure that you have a smooth exam experience without any chaos inside the examination centre. Earlier, the authorities released the admit card for the registered candidates. It has all the key exam-day instructions alongside exam centre details, timings, and exam date. The exam will be held in online mode across various exam centres nationwide.

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Steps To Download Here NEET PG 2026: Overview Here are some key aspects of the NEET PG exam 2026 for your reference. Particulars Details NEET PG 2026 Exam Date August 30, 2026 Exam Time 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM Exam Mode Online Exam Medium English Duration 3 hours 30 minutes Total Questions 200 Total Marks 800 Question Type Multiple-choice questions Negative Marking Applicable Document Checklist For Exam Day Applicants must carry a printed copy of their NEET PG admit card 2026 along with a government-issued photo ID to the exam centre. Failure to do so may result in denial of entry. 1. A printed copy of the NEET PG admit card 2026 with the required size photo pasted on it.

2. Original ID proof including driving licence, voter ID, PAN card, Aadhaar card or passport. 3. A photocopy of the permanent/provisional MCI or SMS registration. 4. Caste certificate, if required NEET PG 2026 Exam Timings The entrance test is scheduled for August 30, 2026, in CBT mode from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Reporting will start at 7 AM. Candidates must note that the gate will be closed at 8:30 AM. After the gate closure, applicants will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Following this, candidates will be able to log in to their computer system at 8:45 AM and start reading the instructions. The exam will start at 9 AM sharp.

Prohibited Items Inside NEET PG Exam Centre 2026 Candidates must not carry the following prohibited items to the exam centre. Possession of these may lead to disqualification. Mobile phones and other electronic devices

Wristwatches

Calculators

Pens, pencils, erasers and writing pads

Books and study material

Jewellery and ornaments

Packed or home-cooked food

Soft drinks and water bottles

Bags and pouches, Wallets, Caps, Belts NEET PG Exam Day Instructions 2026 Here are some of the key exam day instructions that candidates should follow on the day of the exam. 1. Try to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the reporting time. 2. Carry your admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. 3. You will be given rough sheets for calculations. Write your name and roll number at the top. Return them before leaving the exam hall. 4. Fill in your attendance sheet properly. Put your signature, left-hand thumb impression, and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place. 5. Avoid carrying the prohibited items to the exam centre. Also Read: UP Government Doubles MBBS And BDS Internship Stipend to Rs 25,000 Per Month, Approves 25 Lakh Tablet Purchase

