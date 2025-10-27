Kerala School Holiday: An orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall has been issued for three districts – Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod – on Monday, while the rest of the State, except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, has been put on yellow alert

With the cyclone formed over the Bay of Bengal approaching the coast of Andhra Pradesh, an uptick in rainfall activity is expected in Kerala in the next two days. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday (October 28, 2025) evening.

With the cyclone formed over the Bay of Bengal approaching the coast of Andhra Pradesh, an uptick in rainfall activity is expected in Kerala in the next two days. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday (October 28, 2025) evening.

As of October 27, 2025, there has been no statewide school holiday announced for Kerala on October 28. Any potential holiday would be decided by district authorities based on local weather conditions, particularly due to heavy rain alerts related to Cyclone Montha.

Here's what you Need to know: Localized decision: District collectors have the authority to declare holidays based on the intensity of rainfall in their specific area.

Heavy rain alerts: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for various districts in Kerala, indicating that heavy rainfall is possible.

Likely but not confirmed: Some news reports mention a school holiday is "likely" for Kerala on October 28 due to the heavy rain alert. Check local sources: Since the holiday is not statewide, parents and students should check for official announcements from their specific district administration and school. IMD Alert Amid Cyclone Montha: According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (October 27, 2025), the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into the cyclonic storm Montha on Sunday night, about 640 km east-southeast of Chennai, 710 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 740 km west of Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), 740 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, and 860 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha).

An orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall has been issued for three districts – Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod – on Monday, while a yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the state, except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, where isolated heavy rainfall is possible. Local authorities may declare school holidays in their respective regions, but no official notice has been issued yet.

However, students and their parents are advised to stay connected with their local schools through WhatsApp and email for updates on these school holidays. Furthermore, as the system moves inland along the Andhra Pradesh coast tomorrow, Tuesday, rainfall activity is expected to decrease, and it will gradually weaken upon landfall.