School Holiday in Tamilnadu: The weather in Chennai is cloudy today, with intermittent rain and increasing wind speed as the city feels the outer effects of Cyclone Montha. The IMD has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry throughout the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified and is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 (Tuesday). It is expected to make landfall near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with wind speeds of 90-100 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h.

At this time, the Tamil Nadu government has not announced a school holiday for October 27. This decision will depend on how the rain continues in Chennai over the next few hours. District administrations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are monitoring the intensity of the rain and wind conditions.

If the weather in Chennai worsens, officials may declare a school holiday tomorrow (October 28) to ensure the safety of students. Parents have been urged to remain vigilant and monitor official district websites as well as school WhatsApp groups for real-time updates.

Today's Chennai Weather Updates:

In Chennai, the today weather report indicates cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and temperatures between 25°C and 31°C. The IMD has cautioned residents about possible waterlogging and traffic disruptions due to persistent rain.

Coastal States Ready Disaster Response for Cyclone:

Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have placed NDRF and SDRF teams on standby to deal with emergencies. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between October 26-29, as rough sea conditions are expected along the coast.