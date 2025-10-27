- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Level Exam (CEN 06/2024). The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will be released in PDF format on all the regional RRBs official websites including RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Ajmer, etc.
Those students who have appeared for the Computer-Based Test 1 will be able to check their result by visiting the website by entering their login credentials.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025:
The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 PDF will comprise important details such as name, roll number, registration number, score/rank information, normalised marks, qualifying status, region, and cut-off score.
The examination authority will also release the RRB NTPC cut off and scorecard along with the result. RRB NTPC Graduate level result PDF comprises the roll numbers of qualified candidates. The CBT 1 exam of RRB NTPC was conducted from June 5 to 24, 2025.
RRB NTPC UG Cut Off 2025 CBT 1 Expected Marks:
The cut-off marks for RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 2025 have not been released yet. Candidates can estimate the cut-off marks from previous exams. These expected marks help candidates determine whether they will be eligible for the next stage.
|
Category
|
RRB NTPC UG Cut Off 2025 Expected (Out of 100)
|
General (UR)
|
74 – 82
|
OBC
|
70 – 78
|
SC
|
62 – 70
|
ST
|
57 – 65
|
EWS
|
68 – 74
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Steps To Check
Step 1: Students must visit the regional websites of RRB to check their results when released.
Step 2: There will be a link for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: A new window will open on the screen where students have to enter the login credentials & click on the Submit button.
Step 4: The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep it safe for future reference.
The students are advised to check the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board to stay updated with the latest information regarding the result announcement and further procedures.