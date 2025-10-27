RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025:

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 PDF will comprise important details such as name, roll number, registration number, score/rank information, normalised marks, qualifying status, region, and cut-off score.

The examination authority will also release the RRB NTPC cut off and scorecard along with the result. RRB NTPC Graduate level result PDF comprises the roll numbers of qualified candidates. The CBT 1 exam of RRB NTPC was conducted from June 5 to 24, 2025.