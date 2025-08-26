- By Anshika Verma
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
List of Indian States and Union Territories: The States and Capitals of India are divided into 28 states and 8 union territories (UTs), each state and Union Territories having its own unique history, culture, variations, and identity. India is a vast country, made up of 28 states and 8 union territories, each with its own capital city. These capitals serve as the political, administrative and cultural centers of their regions. There are several states and some union territories that are administered by the elected government by the people of states whereas Union Territories are directly administered by the President of India.
Indian States, Union Territories With Its Capital & Establishment Year:
Here is the list of the Indian States and Union Territories with their capitals and establishment years. Check details here:
|
S.No.
|
State
|
Capital
|
Establishment Year
|
1.
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Amravati
|
November 1, 1956
|
2.
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar
|
February 20, 1987
|
3.
|
Assam
|
Dispur
|
January 26, 1950
|
4.
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
January 26, 1950
|
5.
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
November 1, 2000
|
6.
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
May 30, 1987
|
7.
|
Gujarat
|
Gandhinagar
|
May 1, 1960
|
8.
|
Haryana
|
Chandigarh
|
November 1, 1966
|
9.
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
January 25, 1971
|
10.
|
Jharkhand
|
Ranchi
|
November 15, 2000
|
11.
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
November 1, 1956
|
12.
|
Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
November 1, 1956
|
13.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
November 1, 1956
|
14.
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
May 1, 1960
|
15.
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
January 21, 1972
|
16.
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
January 21, 1972
|
17.
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
February 20, 1987
|
18.
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
December 1, 1963
|
19.
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
April 1, 1936
|
20.
|
Punjab
|
Chandigarh
|
November 1, 1966
|
21.
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
November 1, 1956
|
22.
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
May 16, 1975
|
23.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
November 1, 1956
|
24.
|
Telanagana
|
Hyderabad
|
June 2, 2014
|
25.
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
January 21, 1972
|
26.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
January 24, 1950
|
27.
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
November 9, 2000
|
28.
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
November 1, 1956
Union Territories With Its Capital & Establishment Year:
|
S.No.
|
Union Territory
|
Capital
|
Establishment Year
|
1.
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
Port Blair
|
November 1, 1956
|
2.
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
November 1, 1966
|
3.
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli + Daman & Diu
|
Daman
|
26th January 2020
|
4.
|
Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
May 9, 1905
|
5.
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Srinagar (Summer), Jammu (Winter)
|
October 31, 2019
|
6.
|
Lakshadweep
|
Kavaratti
|
November 1, 1956
|
7.
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
November 1, 1954
|
8.
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
October 31, 2019
Recent Developemnts:
1. Telangana (State): Telangana was formed in 2014, and it is India's newest state after its separation from Andhra Pradesh.
2. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (Union Territory): These two Union Territories of India were combined into a single entity in the year 2020.
3. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (Union Territories): In the year 2019, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two different Union Territories, first one is Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and second one is Ladakh (without a legislature).
