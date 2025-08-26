List of Indian States and Union Territories: The States and Capitals of India are divided into 28 states and 8 union territories (UTs), each state and Union Territories having its own unique history, culture, variations, and identity. India is a vast country, made up of 28 states and 8 union territories, each with its own capital city. These capitals serve as the political, administrative and cultural centers of their regions. There are several states and some union territories that are administered by the elected government by the people of states whereas Union Territories are directly administered by the President of India.

Indian States, Union Territories With Its Capital & Establishment Year: Here is the list of the Indian States and Union Territories with their capitals and establishment years. Check details here: S.No. State Capital Establishment Year 1. Andhra Pradesh Amravati November 1, 1956 2. Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar February 20, 1987 3. Assam Dispur January 26, 1950 4. Bihar Patna January 26, 1950 5. Chhattisgarh Raipur November 1, 2000 6. Goa Panaji May 30, 1987 7. Gujarat Gandhinagar May 1, 1960 8. Haryana Chandigarh November 1, 1966 9. Himachal Pradesh Shimla January 25, 1971 10. Jharkhand Ranchi November 15, 2000 11. Karnataka Bengaluru November 1, 1956 12. Kerala Thiruvananthapuram November 1, 1956 13. Madhya Pradesh Bhopal November 1, 1956 14. Maharashtra Mumbai May 1, 1960 15. Manipur Imphal January 21, 1972 16. Meghalaya Shillong January 21, 1972 17. Mizoram Aizawl February 20, 1987 18. Nagaland Kohima December 1, 1963 19. Odisha Bhubaneswar April 1, 1936 20. Punjab Chandigarh November 1, 1966 21. Rajasthan Jaipur November 1, 1956 22. Sikkim Gangtok May 16, 1975 23. Tamil Nadu Chennai November 1, 1956 24. Telanagana Hyderabad June 2, 2014 25. Tripura Agartala January 21, 1972 26. Uttar Pradesh Lucknow January 24, 1950 27. Uttarakhand Dehradun November 9, 2000 28. West Bengal Kolkata November 1, 1956 Union Territories With Its Capital & Establishment Year: S.No. Union Territory Capital Establishment Year 1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands Port Blair November 1, 1956 2. Chandigarh Chandigarh November 1, 1966 3. Dadra & Nagar Haveli + Daman & Diu Daman 26th January 2020 4. Delhi New Delhi May 9, 1905 5. Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar (Summer), Jammu (Winter) October 31, 2019 6. Lakshadweep Kavaratti November 1, 1956 7. Puducherry Puducherry November 1, 1954 8. Ladakh Leh October 31, 2019 Recent Developemnts: 1. Telangana (State): Telangana was formed in 2014, and it is India's newest state after its separation from Andhra Pradesh.