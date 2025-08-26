  • Source:JND
List of Indian States and Union Territories: The States and Capitals of India are divided into 28 states and 8 union territories (UTs), each state and Union Territories having its own unique history, culture, variations, and identity. India is a vast country, made up of 28 states and 8 union territories, each with its own capital city. These capitals serve as the political, administrative and cultural centers of their regions. There are several states and some union territories that are administered by the elected government by the people of states whereas Union Territories are directly administered by the President of India.

Indian States, Union Territories With Its Capital & Establishment Year: 

Here is the list of the Indian States and Union Territories with their capitals and establishment years. Check details here: 

S.No.

State

Capital

Establishment Year

1.

Andhra Pradesh

Amravati 

November 1, 1956

2. 

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar

February 20, 1987

3.

Assam

Dispur

January 26, 1950

4.

Bihar

Patna

January 26, 1950

5.

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

November 1, 2000

6.

Goa

Panaji

May 30, 1987

7.

Gujarat

Gandhinagar

May 1, 1960

8.

Haryana

Chandigarh

November 1, 1966

9.

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla

January 25, 1971

10.

Jharkhand

Ranchi

November 15, 2000

11.

Karnataka

Bengaluru

November 1, 1956

12.

Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

November 1, 1956

13.

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

November 1, 1956

14.

Maharashtra

Mumbai

May 1, 1960

15.

Manipur

Imphal

January 21, 1972

16.

Meghalaya

Shillong

January 21, 1972

17.

Mizoram

Aizawl

February 20, 1987

18.

Nagaland 

Kohima

December 1, 1963

19.

Odisha

Bhubaneswar

April 1, 1936

20.

Punjab

Chandigarh

November 1, 1966

21.

Rajasthan 

Jaipur

November 1, 1956

22.

Sikkim

Gangtok

May 16, 1975

23.

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

November 1, 1956

24.

Telanagana

Hyderabad

June 2, 2014

25.

Tripura

Agartala

January 21, 1972

26.

Uttar Pradesh 

Lucknow

January 24, 1950

27.

Uttarakhand 

Dehradun

November 9, 2000

28.

West Bengal 

Kolkata

November 1, 1956
 

Union Territories With Its Capital & Establishment Year: 

S.No.

Union Territory

Capital

Establishment Year

1. 

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair

November 1, 1956

2.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

November 1, 1966

3.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli + Daman & Diu

Daman

26th January 2020

4.

Delhi

New Delhi

May 9, 1905

5.

Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Summer), Jammu (Winter)

October 31, 2019

6.

Lakshadweep

Kavaratti

November 1, 1956

7.

Puducherry

Puducherry

November 1, 1954

8.

Ladakh

Leh

October 31, 2019

Recent Developemnts:

1. Telangana (State): Telangana was formed in 2014, and it is India's newest state after its separation from Andhra Pradesh.

2. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (Union Territory): These two Union Territories of India were combined into a single entity in the year 2020. 

3. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (Union Territories): In the year 2019, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two different Union Territories, first one is Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and second one is Ladakh (without a legislature). 

