MHT CETRound 3 Allotment 2025 : The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra First Year Engineering (FE) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 3 Seat Allotment List 2025 today, August 21, 2025 At official website fe2025.mahacet.org. candidates who have registered for admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2025-26.

Students who are allotted seats in 2025 FE CAP Round 3 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is August 22 to 25, 2025.

How To check Maharashtra B.E/ B.Tech CAP Round 3 Allotment?

Step 1: Go to the official website; "fe2025.mahacet.org".

Step 2: Tap on the link "Check Provisional Allotment Status CAP Round 3" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.

Step 3: Enter your Application ID which starts with EN25 and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Click on Submit button to check your name and position

So far MHT CET Cell has confirmed the release date i.e. FE2025 CAP Round 3 Result will be released today but the specific time is not mentioned. As per last year result, FE 2025 CAP Round 3 Result will be released anytime by today evening.