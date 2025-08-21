Maharashtra Police Recruitment: The Maharashtra government has approved the recruitment of 15,631 police and jail constables. As per the official order, under a special rule, interested candidates who cross the maximum age limit in 2022 and 2023 can also apply for this exam. Earlier, only 50 per cent of the posts were being filled through direct recruitment. But now this restriction has been removed with immediate effect due to the urgent need for more staff.

The Maharashtra government has approved the recruitment of 15,631 police and jail constables. As per the official order, under a special rule, interested candidates who cross the maximum age limit in 2022 and 2023 can also apply for this exam. Earlier, only 50% of the posts were being filled through direct recruitment. But now this restriction has been removed with immediate effect due to the urgent need for more staff.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025: Big Relief For NEET Under Graduate Candidates As MCC Allows Round 1 Leave Seats Without Security Deposit Penalty Loss

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: Division Of Vacancies (Including 2024 and 2025 )

The 15,631 posts include vacancies for 2024 and vacancies to be filled in 2025. These posts are divided as follows:

Position Number of Posts Police Constables 12,399 Police Constable Drivers 234 Bandsmen 25 Armed Police Constables 2,393 Jail Constables 580 Total 15,631

This recruitment will be done department wise. Selected candidates will have to appear for a written exam based on OMR sheet. The exam fee is Rs 450 for general category applicants and Rs 350 for reserved category candidates.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates. Candidates will be able to fill the exam form after further notification.