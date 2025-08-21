MCC NEET UG 2025 Big Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET UG 2025 counselling process is going on for admission in MBBS and BDS courses. Meanwhile, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice, giving relief to the candidates, allowing them to resign from the seat reported in Round-1 without forfeiting the security deposit.

As Per the schedule released by the Medical Counseling Committee, candidates can leave their seats from 21 August 2025 11:00 AM to 25 August 2025 5:00 PM. During this time it will be mandatory for the candidate to physically report to the allotted colleges.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2025: Registration To Be Starts Soon,Check Expected Schedule Cut-off, Seat Allotment Result & More Details Resignation to be registered on online portal: MCC has officially clarified that the resignation of the candidate will be valid only if the allotted college registers it through the online portal provided by MCC. If the college does not upload the resignation on the online portal, the resignation of the candidate will be considered 'invalid'.

Current Status of Medical Seats: Currently, there are many seats available for medical studies in India. There are a total of 1,18,098 seats for MBBS (UG), out of which 59,782 are in government colleges and 58,316 in private colleges. At the same time, there are a total of 53,960 seats for PG, out of which 30,029 are in government colleges and 23,931 in private colleges.

Additional 8,000 Medical Seats Increase Update: Recently, National Medical Commission (NMC) chief Dr Abhijit Sheth has confirmed that around 8,000 new medical seats may be added at both undergraduate (MBBS) and postgraduate (PG) levels in the current academic session i.e.2026-26.