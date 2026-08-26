NEET PG 2026 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the admit cards for the NEET PG exam 2026 on August 25, 2026. The download link is yet to become active on natboard.edu.in. Candidates need their login details, including registration number and password, to log in and download their hall ticket PDF. After downloading the hall ticket PDF, check all the details such as candidates’ credentials, exam date and time, exam day instructions, etc carefully. On exam day, applicants must carry a printed copy of their e-admit card and a government-issued ID to the exam centre for verification. The exam will be held on August 30 in CBT mode across various locations nationwide.

Direct Link Here

Steps To Download NEET PG 2026 Admit Card

Once the download link becomes active, candidates can download their hall ticket PDFs from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the NEET PG examination 2026.

Step 3: Select the admit card link.

Step 4: Enter your login details, including your user ID and password.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and check all details carefully.

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Official Websites To Download NEET PG Admit Card 2026

The admit card can be downloaded from the following links. Students need their roll number and password as login credentials to access their hall ticket PDFs.

nbe.edu.in

natboard.edu.in

Exam On August 30

NEET PG entrance examination 2026 is scheduled for August 30, 2026, in CBT mode. As per the latest revised exam pattern, the test will have 180 MCQ-based questions covering subjects from the MBBS curriculum. Earlier, there were 200 questions asked. The examination will be held for a duration of three hours and 30 minutes.