  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. September 2026 features several cultural festival school holidays.
  2. Holidays like Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi vary by state.
  3. Students must check official state and school calendars.

School Holidays in September 2026: September features several cultural festivals that result in school breaks for students across the country. Students should check the school holiday schedule to plan their academic activities accordingly. Schools will be closed on Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi, which are in the offing. However, school holidays are not uniform across all states. State authorities and local administration follow their respective school calendar and accordingly declare holidays. 

Also Read: SBI Apprentice Result 2026 Out: Download Merit List PDF At sbi.co.in, Check Qualifying Marks Here

September School Holiday 2026: Overview

Check out the prominent school holidays in September 2026. Based on local administration, several school holidays will be declared accordingly in particular states. 

Date

Festival/Occasion

States/Regions Where Holiday May Apply

September 4, 2026

Janmashtami

Depending on the school calendar, several states will observe a holiday 

September 14, 2026

Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi

Predominantly Maharashtra and several other states

September 17, 2026

Vishwakarma Puja/Day

Selected states and institutions

September 21, 2026

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi

Kerala, selected institutions

September 28, 2026

Regional/local holiday in some areas

Depending on school/local holiday list

School Holiday Varies From State To State

The holiday dates mentioned above do not necessarily mean that all educational institutions, including government and private schools, will be closed across the country. To determine the school holiday, students must rely on state government official announcements, school calendars, and local administration. Moreover, some festivals can be designated as limited holidays, not full holidays.

Upcoming Holidays In August 2026

In the last week of August 2026, several major festival breaks for schools will be observed across the country. Here is the school holiday list for the last week of August 20276. 

Dates

Festival

States/Regions Where Holiday May Apply

August 26, 2026

Onam

Kerala

August 26, 2026

Milad-un-Nabi

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra

Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

Uttarakhand, Manipur, etc. 

August 28, 2026

Raksha Bandhan

North, Central, and Western Indian states 

Including UP, Jharkhand, MP, Gujarat, Haryana, etc. 
 

Also In News