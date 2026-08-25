School Holidays in September 2026: September features several cultural festivals that result in school breaks for students across the country. Students should check the school holiday schedule to plan their academic activities accordingly. Schools will be closed on Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi, which are in the offing. However, school holidays are not uniform across all states. State authorities and local administration follow their respective school calendar and accordingly declare holidays.

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September School Holiday 2026: Overview

Check out the prominent school holidays in September 2026. Based on local administration, several school holidays will be declared accordingly in particular states.

Date Festival/Occasion States/Regions Where Holiday May Apply September 4, 2026 Janmashtami Depending on the school calendar, several states will observe a holiday September 14, 2026 Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi Predominantly Maharashtra and several other states September 17, 2026 Vishwakarma Puja/Day Selected states and institutions September 21, 2026 Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Kerala, selected institutions September 28, 2026 Regional/local holiday in some areas Depending on school/local holiday list

School Holiday Varies From State To State

The holiday dates mentioned above do not necessarily mean that all educational institutions, including government and private schools, will be closed across the country. To determine the school holiday, students must rely on state government official announcements, school calendars, and local administration. Moreover, some festivals can be designated as limited holidays, not full holidays.

Upcoming Holidays In August 2026

In the last week of August 2026, several major festival breaks for schools will be observed across the country. Here is the school holiday list for the last week of August 20276.